All aTwitter: 8 August 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Commanders Signing DB Joshua Kalu https://t.co/2qfjCiLpO2 #Commanders pic.twitter.com/ltpG3Xtovr— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 7, 2023
Commanders sign DB Joshua Kalu, put DB Troy Apke on IR: The Commanders had defensive back Joshua Kalu in for a workout on Monday and he'll be sticking around a while longer. #NFL2023 #NFLFootball #NFLStreams pic.twitter.com/5JdMtaytA8— NFL Live Reddit Free - r/nflstreams! (@nflsreddit) August 7, 2023
Jon Allen has high expectations for the defense this year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2023
don't blink pic.twitter.com/9SsBLhfm15— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2023
The No. 1 player on the #NFLTop100: @PatrickMahomes— NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023
Stream the entire Top 100 countdown on NFL+ https://t.co/YUCK1vhogf pic.twitter.com/GN9zHkliuZ
Source: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is signing with the Detroit Lions.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2023
Bridgewater reconnects with Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days. pic.twitter.com/hJYE2IpMDG
Four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2023
Saints lost Alvin Kamara to a three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin to a torn Achilles.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2023
Thus, this free-agent visit: https://t.co/OCekaUFuwH
Cowboys Cutting K Tristan Vizcaino https://t.co/PQmHMqYXcy #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/t45ZMthW5h— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 7, 2023
Texans Claim G Keaton Sutherland Off Waivers, Place TE D.J. Scaife On IR https://t.co/kJaIU5hU0p #Texans pic.twitter.com/iEqsVQFip0— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 6, 2023
Colin Cowherd gives his list of future Hall of Famers ⬇️ @TheHerd— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 7, 2023
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/nWnycSsPuv
Richard Sherman will join "Undisputed" alongside Skip Bayless, per @AndrewMarchand— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2023
Sherman will also continue his current role with Amazon on TNF pic.twitter.com/HYj74MfOkF
OH WOW: Baltimore #Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said that the #Rams would’ve blown the #Bengals out in the Super Bowl if he was healthy.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 7, 2023
“People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day,” Beckham said. “It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250… pic.twitter.com/wqdi1HQjpv
The opening act for Hard Knocks: https://t.co/iq9QzhUkn3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2023
This is very simple. There are facts and opinion.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 8, 2023
Kevin recited facts, and only facts.
If he’s been suspended for that, it’s my opinion that it is so small and ridiculous as not to be believed. https://t.co/uZZTD2vPr7
Yankees broadcast Michael Kay went OFF on the Orioles over Kevin Brown's removal from the booth. pic.twitter.com/laPeLieVYY— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023
Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023
"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp
Did you know? Every year, between 12,000 and 15,000 bicycles are recovered from the canals of Amsterdam, Netherlands. The city's water authority, Waternet, uses a special claw on a crane installed on a barge.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 6, 2023
[read more: https://t.co/oUMG5GfYbf]pic.twitter.com/E3nCcb9kzb
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...