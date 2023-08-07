Washington Commanders Roster Moves: DB Joshua Kalu signed; Troy Apke to IR with a shoulder injury

Update: Troy Apke is going to IR with a shoulder injury

#Commanders DB Troy Apke headed to IR with a shoulder injury, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2023

The Washington Commanders held tryouts today for 5 players. Two of them were defensive backs, and one of those players has reportedly been signed. Joshua Kalu was an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL draft who signed with the Tennessee Titans. He spent his first three seasons there, before signing a free agent deal with the New York Giants in 2021. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the first preseason game, and missed the entire season. Kalu returned to the Titans last season, but didn’t play in a game. Kalu was active for 28 games during his initial stint with the Titans, and had 26 combined tackles, a pass defended, and a forced fumble.