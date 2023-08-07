 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Tress Way has lower back tightness; Jacoby Brissett gets first-team reps today

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera talked to reporters after a quick and easy practice. The Washington Commanders 11th day of training camp was basically a walkthrough, which allowed some players nursing soft tissue injuries[Emmanuel Forbes(groin), Curtis Samuel(leg)] to participate in team drills. Tress Way is also dealing with some tightness in his lower back, which led the team to try out two punters, one left-footed like Way and a righty. They also tried out a long snapper, and a few more DBs. Rivera expects Way to be able to punt for Friday’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Jacoby Brissett has been the #2 behind 2nd-year QB Sam Howell since he signed as a free agent in March. Today he got his first opportunity of training camp to work with the starters and take some reps with the first team. Rivera said Brissett is a vet, and it doesn’t take him as long to adjust as it does some younger players. He spoke with Eric Bieniemy and QB coach Tavita Pritchard about getting Brissett some time with the starters, and they decided today was that day.

