Ron Rivera Presser: Tress Way has lower back tightness; Jacoby Brissett gets first-team reps today

Ron Rivera talked to reporters after a quick and easy practice. The Washington Commanders 11th day of training camp was basically a walkthrough, which allowed some players nursing soft tissue injuries[Emmanuel Forbes(groin), Curtis Samuel(leg)] to participate in team drills. Tress Way is also dealing with some tightness in his lower back, which led the team to try out two punters, one left-footed like Way and a righty. They also tried out a long snapper, and a few more DBs. Rivera expects Way to be able to punt for Friday’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Jacoby Brissett has been the #2 behind 2nd-year QB Sam Howell since he signed as a free agent in March. Today he got his first opportunity of training camp to work with the starters and take some reps with the first team. Rivera said Brissett is a vet, and it doesn’t take him as long to adjust as it does some younger players. He spoke with Eric Bieniemy and QB coach Tavita Pritchard about getting Brissett some time with the starters, and they decided today was that day.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks with the media after Monday's practice https://t.co/WOFEWRfNjQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2023

Tress Way:

Washington coach Ron Rivera said P Tress Way; he has some tightness in his lower back. Rivera said Way would play in the 1st preseason game. They are working out two punters today, one who kicks right footed and another left footed. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2023

Now we know why Dax Milne was getting some look as a holder at prax this AM https://t.co/1wLfqem7G2 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2023

Jacoby Brissett 1st-team reps:

Jacoby Brissett took a couple series today with the 1s. They wanted him to get some time with the starters just in case, needs to get some time with them. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2023

On Jacoby, Rivera said he is a veteran player who can get acclimated quickly. Jacoby got a few reps with the starters at the end of each period just to build some chemistry with him and the first group — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023

Rivera on Brissett working with 1s: "At some point, he's going to have to work with them. Just so he gets to know them and they get to know him. We started talking about that the last couple days, trying to figure out when would be a good opportunity to do it." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2023

Wide receiver competition:

On the final wide receiver spots, Rivera said a lot of that will be determined by a variety of factors, the first of which being position flexibility. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023

Dyami Brown:

Rivera said Dyami Brown has really stepped up his game, and because of that, the HC feels that Brown can fill a role as a bigger receiver on the depth chart — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023

Logan Thomas:

Logan Thomas is "slowly" progressing from his calf injury, Rivera said. "He's a guy we want to be careful with," he added. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste:

Rivera on St-Juste's growth this offseason: a lot of confidence — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023

Khaleke Hudson:

Ron Rivera on Khaleke Hudson: "We've noticed. We've noticed an improvement and we've noticed a guy playing with confidence." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023

Saahdiq Charles: