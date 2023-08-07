Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 11

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eleventh day of training camp practices, and today’s practice again wasn’t open to the public. Washington had a light practice without pads after going for almost 3 hours yesterday in pads. Several players are still dinged up, but Emmanuel Forbes and Curtis Samuel both participated in team drills, but it was more of a walkthrough, than a full practice. Washington also worked out two punters, a long snapper, and a few more DBs.
Injury updates:
Curtis Samuel is here but not taking part in team stuff w first team offense. I’d be surprised if he does much today and doubt he’s playing Friday.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2023
Not working in full team drills today: TE Logan Thomas (calf), G Saahdiq Charles (calf), RB Curtis Samuel (leg). CB Emmanuel Forbes is taking reps.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Emmanuel Forbes (groin) out here for individual drills. No sense of limitations. pic.twitter.com/AC4Gj4bfFN— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2023
Manny Forbes taking part with first team D. Good news after that groin tweak last week.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2023
Eric Bieniemy's wakeup up call:
Day 11: “WAKE UP! WAKE UP! WAKE UP!”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2023
We’re two periods into practice and Eric Bieniemy wants to see more energy.
LG competition:
Paul and Charles are splitting reps at starting LG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023
First team reps for Jacoby Brissett:
Jacoby Brissett just received his first, first-team reps of camp. Now he’s out there with the twos. But briefly worked with the first team o line and receivers. (Curtis Samuel was there, too.)— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2023
We’re into the 2nd team period. Brissett just threw a beautiful deep post route for a touchdown. Couple plays after the defense forces 2 turnovers. Great back and forth right now!@DCNewsNow #HTTC— Tyger Munn (@TygerMunn) August 7, 2023
Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:
daily dose of @Sam7Howell content pic.twitter.com/FmyN0p1v52— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 7, 2023
Curtis Samuel participating in team drills:
Curtis Samuel taking some team reps.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023
Chase Young/Montez Sweat:
Chase Young and Montez Sweat pushing each other through drills today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 7, 2023
Screens:
Sam Howell and Brian Robinson Jr. working the screen game during today's practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 7, 2023
Backup offense vs starting defense:
The No.2 & No. 3 offense for the #Commanders going against mostly No. 1 Defense went about as u would expect.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2023
1. Kendall Fuller had an easy breakup
2.BSJ easy INT off Fromm.
3.Percy Butler INT off JF on next play in 2B coverage.
Kick off drills:
#Commanders kicker Michael Badgley going through kick off drills. He’ll be speaking at the podium after practice @DCNewsNow #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lyzyfCPPSc— Tyger Munn (@TygerMunn) August 7, 2023
Free agent workouts:
The Commanders are working out a couple punters (one is a lefty) and a long snapper. They’re on the opposite field as practice is finishing up.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023
Commanders also working out a couple of DBs.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023
QB work after practice:
#Commanders QBs continuing to work after practice again today. pic.twitter.com/dzUUzvW2n9— Bowie TV Sports (@BowieTVSports) August 7, 2023
Notes
The Commanders have some questions as to who will fill the final WR spots on the roster, and whoever earns them will need to be versatilehttps://t.co/aOPy1y0PL3— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023
