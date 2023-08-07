Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 11

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eleventh day of training camp practices, and today’s practice again wasn’t open to the public. Washington had a light practice without pads after going for almost 3 hours yesterday in pads. Several players are still dinged up, but Emmanuel Forbes and Curtis Samuel both participated in team drills, but it was more of a walkthrough, than a full practice. Washington also worked out two punters, a long snapper, and a few more DBs.

Injury updates:

Curtis Samuel is here but not taking part in team stuff w first team offense. I’d be surprised if he does much today and doubt he’s playing Friday. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2023

Not working in full team drills today: TE Logan Thomas (calf), G Saahdiq Charles (calf), RB Curtis Samuel (leg). CB Emmanuel Forbes is taking reps. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 7, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes:

Emmanuel Forbes (groin) out here for individual drills. No sense of limitations. pic.twitter.com/AC4Gj4bfFN — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 7, 2023

Manny Forbes taking part with first team D. Good news after that groin tweak last week. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2023

Eric Bieniemy's wakeup up call:

Day 11: “WAKE UP! WAKE UP! WAKE UP!”



We’re two periods into practice and Eric Bieniemy wants to see more energy. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2023

LG competition:

Paul and Charles are splitting reps at starting LG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 7, 2023

First team reps for Jacoby Brissett:

Jacoby Brissett just received his first, first-team reps of camp. Now he’s out there with the twos. But briefly worked with the first team o line and receivers. (Curtis Samuel was there, too.) — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 7, 2023

We’re into the 2nd team period. Brissett just threw a beautiful deep post route for a touchdown. Couple plays after the defense forces 2 turnovers. Great back and forth right now!@DCNewsNow #HTTC — Tyger Munn (@TygerMunn) August 7, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Curtis Samuel participating in team drills:

Curtis Samuel taking some team reps. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023

Chase Young/Montez Sweat:

Chase Young and Montez Sweat pushing each other through drills today.



How many sacks combined will Young/Sweat have this season? pic.twitter.com/KgOiDhWaLH — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 7, 2023

Screens:

Sam Howell and Brian Robinson Jr. working the screen game during today's practice.



I'm telling you right now, the screen game is going to be a factor this season in Bieniemy's offense. pic.twitter.com/Qgf8vm4AIb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 7, 2023

Backup offense vs starting defense:

The No.2 & No. 3 offense for the #Commanders going against mostly No. 1 Defense went about as u would expect.

1. Kendall Fuller had an easy breakup

2.BSJ easy INT off Fromm.

3.Percy Butler INT off JF on next play in 2B coverage. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2023

Kick off drills:

#Commanders kicker Michael Badgley going through kick off drills. He’ll be speaking at the podium after practice @DCNewsNow #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lyzyfCPPSc — Tyger Munn (@TygerMunn) August 7, 2023

Free agent workouts:

The Commanders are working out a couple punters (one is a lefty) and a long snapper. They’re on the opposite field as practice is finishing up. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023

Commanders also working out a couple of DBs. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2023

QB work after practice:

#Commanders QBs continuing to work after practice again today. pic.twitter.com/dzUUzvW2n9 — Bowie TV Sports (@BowieTVSports) August 7, 2023

Notes