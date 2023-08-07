 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 11

Washington has a light day at practice

By Scott Jennings
Commanders trainging camp day 3 Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the eleventh day of training camp practices, and today’s practice again wasn’t open to the public. Washington had a light practice without pads after going for almost 3 hours yesterday in pads. Several players are still dinged up, but Emmanuel Forbes and Curtis Samuel both participated in team drills, but it was more of a walkthrough, than a full practice. Washington also worked out two punters, a long snapper, and a few more DBs.

Injury updates:

Emmanuel Forbes:

Eric Bieniemy's wakeup up call:

LG competition:

First team reps for Jacoby Brissett:

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Curtis Samuel participating in team drills:

Chase Young/Montez Sweat:

Screens:

Backup offense vs starting defense:

Kick off drills:

Free agent workouts:

QB work after practice:

Notes

