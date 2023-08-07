All aTwitter: 7 August 2023 - With 1st preseason game on Friday, there’s Twitter talk about the WR depth

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Together on three pic.twitter.com/XPOiN35sIB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 6, 2023
Week 3️⃣ of training camp has begun— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 6, 2023
TE Logan Thomas (calf) sitting out his second practice in a row.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 6, 2023
I think Surge is on to something. I'd add that Pringle is probably pretty safe too.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 6, 2023
1. Terry
2. Dotson
3. Samuel
4. Brown
5. Pringle
6. ??? https://t.co/ZWMGdvnlwE
From what the beat reporters are saying plus what I've seen during the open practices here's how I would rank everyone fighting for the WR6 spot #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 6, 2023
1. Dax Milne
2. Mitchell Tinsley
3. Kaz Allen
4. Brycen Tremayne
5. Marcus Kemp
6. Kyric McGowan
7. Zion Bowens
8. Jalen Sample
“But Chris Paul still took all the starting reps at left guard. He and Charles Leno worked well together during 11-on-11 drills with impressive reps on pull blocks and in space.” #HTTC https://t.co/8lVw41CK6U— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) August 6, 2023
There’s a very good chance Commanders 3rd QB Jake Fromm plays a lot on Friday night in Cleveland. We got to speak with him today ahead of a ‘big opportunity.’ Full video here https://t.co/vgT2G5JNVJ pic.twitter.com/om9KZGpgxJ— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2023
How did Dexter Lawrence make the top 100 list and Daron Payne did not???— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 6, 2023
Both had their “breakout season” in 2022 - but Payne’s was better ♂️ ♂️ ♂️
Lawrence was 28th…Payne not even apart of it
Similar to what the #Eagles did last year with Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, new LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham received matching 1-year deals worth up to $2.5M, source said. Same position, same deals.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2023
Free-agent QB Carson Wentz shared these pictures of him training in a #Commanders jersey, #Eagles helmet, and #Colts shorts, as he's trying to get back to the league.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 6, 2023
He captioned the post: "Back in the lab.. just looks a little different so far this year #alternateuniforms… pic.twitter.com/ZjQJ5LfGCA
Chaos at @FedExField with police as fans try to get inside stadium for @beyonce @RENAISSANCEWorldTour @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/PAmvnobN2w— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) August 7, 2023
Well this is nice. https://t.co/4cZl4Fqjrw— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 6, 2023
LOL @AntonioGibson14— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 6, 2023
AG had a couple of questions for @JahanDotson when he was mic'd up
