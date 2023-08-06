Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 10

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the tenth day of training camp practices, and today’s practice again wasn’t open to the public. Washington had a week of intense work in the pads, and they’ve started to get dinged up. The team had off yesterday, and several players dealing with minor injuries like Emmanuel Forbes(groin), Saahdiq Charles(calf), Cody Barton(hip) and Curtis Hodges(glute) are here, but Logan Thomas(calf) is missing his second-straight practice.

Emmanuel Forbes:

Emmanuel Forbes is suited up for practice today. Was dealing with a groin issue on Friday that Rivera didn’t think was too serious — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes is out here. pic.twitter.com/EDM34gOF6N — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2023

Looks like Forbes is moving well in individual drills pic.twitter.com/xksMUsPcyx — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2023

Injury updates:

Day 10 is here.



Logan Thomas is not, at this point. Missed Friday with a calf injury.



Curtis Hodges is here after exiting early Friday..

Alex Armah with the TE room today. pic.twitter.com/VJ9dLQzQOi — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 6, 2023

Some progress for Saahdiq Charles (calf). He was working in individual and now part of team work with the o-line. We’ll see if he participates in 11 on 11s, but this is an upgrade over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/V6INw0zYM4 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 6, 2023

In 11-11 work Paul with the 1s. Charles not working. Haven’t seen Forbes in 11-11 work either. https://t.co/83GzK0DlZo — John Keim (@john_keim) August 6, 2023

Not at practice:

TE Logan Thomas (calf)



Went through individual:

CB Emmanuel Forbes (groin)

G Saahdiq Charles (calf)



Full:

LB Cody Barton (hip)

TE Curtis Hodges (glute) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 6, 2023

Chris Paul:

Chris Paul at left guard with starting offense — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell’s first pass is to McLaurin. Not a bad way to start the week — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2023

Forbes sitting out 11 on 11’s:

In 11-on-11, Emmanuel Forbes sat out, so the Commanders two wide corners were Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste.



Extended look at the nickel for Rachad Wildgoose. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 6, 2023

Danny Johnson INT off a tipped Jacoby Brissett pass:

Cody Barton also back out here. 11 on 11s have started and no Charles or Forbes.



Also, Jacoby Brissett’s pass is batted at the line and picked off by Danny Johnson. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 6, 2023

Mitch Tinsley hype!:

Really nice couple of plays from Tinsley. Made a leaping grab over Castro-Fields and then caught a bullet from Brissett on the next play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 6, 2023

Washington’s DBs:

Strong work from the DBs in drills. This Commanders secondary could be quite good and has strong depth. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2023

Offense looking better: