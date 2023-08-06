 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 10

Washington returns to the practice field after a day off

By Scott Jennings Updated
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the tenth day of training camp practices, and today’s practice again wasn’t open to the public. Washington had a week of intense work in the pads, and they’ve started to get dinged up. The team had off yesterday, and several players dealing with minor injuries like Emmanuel Forbes(groin), Saahdiq Charles(calf), Cody Barton(hip) and Curtis Hodges(glute) are here, but Logan Thomas(calf) is missing his second-straight practice.

Emmanuel Forbes:

Injury updates:

Chris Paul:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Forbes sitting out 11 on 11’s:

Danny Johnson INT off a tipped Jacoby Brissett pass:

Mitch Tinsley hype!:

Washington’s DBs:

Offense looking better:

