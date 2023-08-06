All aTwitter: 6 August 2023 - The Hall of Fame takes center stage on Saturday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
"It's a new day in Washington for @Commanders fans. This is an organization and team they can be proud of. It's been sometime since there hasn't been a 'yeah, but' when talking about their squad. That day is now, and they're allowed to enjoy this moment." @Pschrags pic.twitter.com/Yvf6as20iW— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 3, 2023
The Washington Commanders are Coming #HTTC || Commanders Uncensored Podcast pic.twitter.com/5YYsGtNHVz— Commanders Uncensored (@HTTCuncensored) August 5, 2023
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 5, 2023
— Signed CB Jace Whittaker
— Released G Keaton Sutherland pic.twitter.com/41zm1OZOiw
Welcome to Canton! pic.twitter.com/VsB2oUY7VN— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 5, 2023
My god, Montez Sweat is an ABSOLUTE UNIT. Size, speed, strength all in one.— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) August 5, 2023
Him and Chase Young both playing for a new contract. Could be crazy.#HTTC || #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/m5Dd1LpmJF
Goes after DeAngelo Hall, Clinton Portis & Chris Cooley by name.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) August 5, 2023
I'll point out that this was same guy that got thrown out of practice on Christmas Day in 2009 of his first season with #Redskins BEFORE Mike Shanahan & Jim Haslett went 3-4, which he hated. https://t.co/eHv2MXYyqL
Albert Haynesworth calling any former Washington player - let alone Chris Cooley, DeAngelo Hall and Clinton Portis - “trash” is an all-timer. pic.twitter.com/OTe4qduVqa— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 5, 2023
What are the chances Patrick Mahomes pulls this off in a real game?pic.twitter.com/P4Pk2RqQ02— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2023
Saints’ RB Eno Benjamin was diagnosed with a torn Achilles, per HC Dennis Allen.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2023
"Jordan Love can't play football."@AdamSchein says it is a debacle in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/VDi9hbnGB2— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 4, 2023
Darnell Washington is an absolute FREAK— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 5, 2023
6’7”, 265 pounds should NOT be able to move like this.
Washington is reportedly already seeing first team reps during team periods at Steelers camp.
Washington has also reportedly been “winning” blocking reps against TJ Watt.
Mike… pic.twitter.com/x2GACwds0t
really like drafting wide receivers like jerry jeudy, terry mclaurin and mike williams for their price this season, not only because their adjusted YPRR shows up higher than their actual YPRR, but also because they are all getting playcaller upgradeshttps://t.co/OMjbUcFXmD pic.twitter.com/h8XANn5NT7— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) August 5, 2023
These conference realignments should be football or football/basketball only. Non-"money sport" athletes deserve the chance to compete without spending their college careers in airports. https://t.co/pArNHIzfND— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 5, 2023
With college football fall camps getting underway across the country, @Eric_Edholm provides his top 10 candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Who are the biggest threats to reigning winner Caleb Williams?https://t.co/PNzvPNc0Rr pic.twitter.com/kLhxVZQ8uZ— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 5, 2023
In 1924, Babe Ruth ran into the outfield wall in Washington and was knocked unconscious. Upon being revived, he stayed in the game and got two more hits, going 3-for-3. Then he started and played all nine innings of the second game of the doubleheader. Because Babe fucking Ruth. pic.twitter.com/TJDwVLw5YM— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 5, 2023
