Washington Commanders Roster Move: CB Jace Whittaker signed after Emmanuel Forbes groin injury

The Washington Commanders drafted Emmanuel Forbes in the 1st round this year, and he has been having a great training camp according to multiple reports. He has been running with the 1st team and battling with Washington’s top two WRs(Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson). He suffered a groin injury yesterday, Head Coach Ron Rivera said that they didn’t expect him to miss time, but he would have to be reevaluated. Forbes also downplayed the injury after practice.

There have been no updates on the injury, or the reevaluation, but Washington has reportedly signed another CB today after a successful workout. Jace Whittaker was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the 2020 draft. He spent the last three years in Arizona, but he wasn’t re-signed after last season. Whittaker appeared in 12 games, starting 4 of them last season. He has 31 combined tackles in the NFL.

Washington’s roster was at 90 players yesterday, and a player will either have to be released or placed on an injury list to make room for the Whittaker signing.