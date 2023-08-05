All aTwitter: 5 August 2023 - Commanders word of the day on Friday was ‘chippiness’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Attention @Commanders fans, we have boots on the ground.— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 4, 2023
Training camp update from @MarcRoss and @SherreeBurruss pic.twitter.com/UlZ06Gqb8t
Injury report:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 4, 2023
Logan Thomas (calf strain)
Emmanuel Forbes (groin)
Curtis Hodges (hamstring)
Cody Barton (hip flexor)
Sahhdiq Charles (calf strain)
All are tbd/day2day for now, per Rivera.
Logan Thomas had a calf strain; sat out b/c of 'an abundance of caution' Rivera said.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2023
Forbes: Tweaked his groin. Will be re-evaluated
Curtis Hodges: Felt something in the hamstring. Being careful
Cody Barton: DNP b/c of a hip flexor
Terry McLaurin is liking Sam Howell's deep ball— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 4, 2023
"[McLaurin] told me... there were a couple deep balls that I had to accelerate for. I had gotten so used to having to slow up and try to high point the ball." — @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/MUPJ9RtN6R
Everyone's been excited to watch the rook at camp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 4, 2023
what a snag@Benj_Juice | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ns4cD8j0zN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 4, 2023
There have been at least two fights at practice today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2023
Just before the St-Juste/McLaurin thing, Sam Cosmi body-slammed a defensive lineman (couldn’t see who) And earlier in practice, Nick Gates spiked the ball at Phil Mathis and Bieniemy got irate. https://t.co/QM4nNL86ss
It’s getting chippy out there #HTTC || #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/slowT82o2y— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) August 4, 2023
Welcome to training camp.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2023
Tempers are getting a bit heated. The physicality turned up a notch.
Commanders left guard Chris Paul said, "we move on. One snap and clear. The chippiness you saw today is done with. We'll get back on our next day of practice and we'll practice." pic.twitter.com/CUYFLwyG8B
It was one of the most physical practices in all of training camp.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2023
There was some "chippiness" during 11 on 11reps.
Efe Obada said, "you know what it's like in camp. Iron sharpens iron. Every now and again it gets heated, but ultimately we're a team." pic.twitter.com/AsoJIIvya5
It was a spirited Washington Commanders practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2023
Sam Cosmi got into it with Phidarian Mathis.
After practice Sam said, "we work hard, we do our stuff, but at the same time we are not going to take any crap from anyone."
Welcome to the dog days of training camp! pic.twitter.com/gzo5JkbZ71
CB Emmanuel Forbes has an ice pack on his left thigh; happened in 7-7. On sidelines watching 11-11.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes walked off the field without the icepack on his leg. Spoke to some of us ...— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2023
On how he feels:
“I’m feeling good. I’m all right.”
On what he hurt:
“It was nothing. It was nothing.”
"It's intense."@MarcRoss and @SherreeBurruss caught up with DT @jonallen93_ to talk all things @Commanders camp. pic.twitter.com/3DLyT7q6us— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2023
"Our biggest emphasis has been starting faster."@94yne talked with @MarcRoss and @SherreeBurruss about how the @Commanders defense can build off 2022. pic.twitter.com/eJz56ydHu9— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2023
After practice, Chase Young and Montez Sweat worked on hand-fighting techniques — and near the end, Terry McLaurin came over to chop it up. pic.twitter.com/N5JsnUfW9q— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 4, 2023
I thought this part of the interview was overlooked on mainstream, but I found it significant.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 4, 2023
Josh Harris and his wife spoke to players and asked what changes they want to see in the organization.
Seemed like it was a good conversation and transcended football. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/H8rwTj6loS
What do Magic Johnson & Chase Young text about? pic.twitter.com/Z0SpZS2m1J— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 4, 2023
Bad news: #Falcons CB Jeff Okudah carted off practice field with a leg injury.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 4, 2023
The former 3rd overall pick was traded from the #Lions this offseason to the Falcons
( @evzntv) pic.twitter.com/QO0KUjgDhP
Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus paid in the next next 15 days and $16.5 million guaranteed. The deal ties him to the team through the 2026 season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023
His agent, David… pic.twitter.com/RaiUxObKzI
Sources: NFL is suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara 3 games for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July, and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the fight that occurred before the Pro Bowl in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/tmEYhB7NnS— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023
Earlier Friday, Alvin Kamara told reporters: “I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023
NEW: Today has been the most pivotal day in conference realignment history.— Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) August 5, 2023
Hours ago, Oregon and Washington announced they would join the Big Ten. Now, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah will defect to the Big 12, following Colorado.
The Pac-12 is dead.https://t.co/wHOEeTAIw5
The Pac-4 has spoken. https://t.co/W5AoPJA8GU— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 5, 2023
For what it's worth, @byajperez and I have both reached out to representatives at The Rose Bowl to see what the future of the historic event will be. We have not heard back.— Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) August 5, 2023
all week, we gave coach and our players specific @Beyonce song titles and lyrics to drop in their press conferences— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 4, 2023
they delivered pic.twitter.com/tbtrg4osIa
Bob Barker wasn’t paid enoughpic.twitter.com/0xzkEKLx0O— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 4, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...