Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 9

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the ninth day of training camp practices, and today’s practice wasn’t open to the public. The pads were back on after a light practice yesterday. There were multiple fights today as the offense was dominated in practice again by the defense, and their frustration boiled over. Ron Rivera addressed the team afterwards, and also spoke with the media about another rough day for Eric Bieniemy’s squad.

Logan Thomas:

Training camp Day 9: Don’t see Logan Thomas working with the tight ends. pic.twitter.com/mt5NDFt6Ee — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2023

Brian Robinson vs Jonathan Williams:

Throwing up those hands!!



Brian Robinson Jr. and Jonathan Williams having some fun before today's practice.



I call it a split decision! pic.twitter.com/p5ugYq5Hzb — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2023

TE drills:

John Bates and the tight ends going through pass blocking drills to start the day pic.twitter.com/oOPuPxwH04 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

WR drills:

Wideouts going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/4Icg4TYnOt — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

RB drills:

Mitch Tinsley:

Fwiw: Tinsley has been running with the 2s consistently in camp. https://t.co/ARDrFd1e3G — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 4, 2023

Chase Young vs Antonio Gibson:

Commanders running inside run drills right now. Chase Young just got into the backfield and would have blown up Antonio Gibson — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Sam Cosmic vs Efe Obama:

Things that get me excited that get almost no one else excited: Sam Cosmi just had a really good pull block on Efe Obada — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Derrick Gore fumble/Darrick Forrest scoop & score:

Defense getting hyped up after Derrick Gore fumbles the ball and is picked up by Darrick Forrest, who runs it into the end zone — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Nick Gates pisses Eric Bieniemy off:

During 9 on 7 a DL jumped early and C Nick Gates threw the ball at him. Bieniemy wanted none of that. “Get the (bleep) off the field! We don’t do that (bleep)!” — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2023

Jacoby Brisket:

Chase Young gets a kick out of calling Jacoby Brisset “Brisket” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 4, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs Terry McLaurin:

Nice battle between Forbes and McLaurin on the first pass of 11-on-11. Result: PBU for Forbes — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes continues to have great anticipation for the ball. As much talk as there is about him producing turnovers, his ability to disrupt plays stands out even more IMO — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2023

False start penalties:

second offense just got its second false start penalty. The defense is thrilled by this — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Offense struggling again:

Here’s how much the offense is struggling today: “We just need the 40-yard line fellas,” Nate Kaczor yelled to the third team.



Then a false start happens immediately after. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2023

Jake Fromm ---> Brycen Tremayne:

Third team offense ends two-minute drills with a touchdown. Jake Fromm to Brycen Tremayne — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Botched FG snap:

Another botched snap on a field goal attempt. This time, they got the kick off but Joey Slye missed it as time expired. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2023

Kick returners:

Players catching kicks in special teams drills: Kazmeir Allen, McGowan, Milne, Tinsley — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Benjamin St-Juste picks off Sam Howell:

INT from Howell. He tried to loft it up to Brown, but St-Juste made the leap to secure it — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 4, 2023

Sam Howell:

Here is Sam Howell completing passes during Day 9 of Commanders training camp. pic.twitter.com/iwLYae0ofK — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes injury:

Emmanuel Forbes with a second PD today while covering Terry McLaurin.



However, he hobbled to the sideline after the play. Getting checked out.



Now slowly walking around. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 4, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes came up hobbling after a 7v7 rep vs Terry McLaurin. He limped to the sideline, where head athletic trainer Al Bellamy came over to look at him.



Forbes is now getting an ice pack wrapped around his upper left leg. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2023

Forbes leaves field without the ice pack on his left thigh. “It was nothing.” — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2023

Curtis Hodges:

Logan Thomas isn’t out here. Curtis Hodges went in the athletic training tent earlier in practice and hasn’t been back on the field. He’s standing on the sideline holding his helmet. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2023

Defense vs Offense:

Chase Young super vocal in OL/DL drills. Wasn’t happy about what looked like a yank. To end the session Montez Sweat destroyed reserve tackle Jones-Smith. Coaches blew the whistle, ended the drill and defensive players yelled “Ron can’t save you” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 4, 2023

This is the offense’s worst performance of camp and it’s not even close. https://t.co/VJoZtpFbtJ — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2023

Terry McLaurin is pissed:

Terry McLaurin is PISSSSED. The offense has been awful all day and the defense has been good and super loud about their goodness. After a PBU by BSJ, BSJ stood over Cole Turner and didn’t help him up. McLaurin ripped off his helmet and got into BSJ’s face. “Help your teammate!” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) August 4, 2023

Phidarian Mathis vs Sam Cosmi fight:

And we got REAL PUNCHES at Commanders training camp.



Phidarian Mathis vs Sam Cosmi



It was after the play during 11 on 11 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2023

Tense day as the offense continues to struggle. Sam Cosmi body slammed a defensive lineman a few plays before as well. https://t.co/48occTDTp0 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 4, 2023

Sam Cosmi says about the near scuffles: “be smart but we ain’t taking crap from nobody.” — John Keim (@john_keim) August 4, 2023

Ron Rivera addresses the team after a tense practice with multiple fights:

Ron Rivera addressed the team post practice for at least a few minutes after their chippiest session of camp. pic.twitter.com/WAWa5oEgeJ — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 4, 2023

