Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 9

The pads are back on

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are back in Ashburn for the ninth day of training camp practices, and today’s practice wasn’t open to the public. The pads were back on after a light practice yesterday. There were multiple fights today as the offense was dominated in practice again by the defense, and their frustration boiled over. Ron Rivera addressed the team afterwards, and also spoke with the media about another rough day for Eric Bieniemy’s squad.

Logan Thomas:

Brian Robinson vs Jonathan Williams:

TE drills:

WR drills:

RB drills:

Mitch Tinsley:

Chase Young vs Antonio Gibson:

Sam Cosmic vs Efe Obama:

Derrick Gore fumble/Darrick Forrest scoop & score:

Nick Gates pisses Eric Bieniemy off:

Jacoby Brisket:

Emmanuel Forbes vs Terry McLaurin:

False start penalties:

Offense struggling again:

Jake Fromm ---> Brycen Tremayne:

Botched FG snap:

Kick returners:

Benjamin St-Juste picks off Sam Howell:

Sam Howell:

Emmanuel Forbes injury:

Curtis Hodges:

Defense vs Offense:

Terry McLaurin is pissed:

Phidarian Mathis vs Sam Cosmi fight:

Ron Rivera addresses the team after a tense practice with multiple fights:

Chase Young and Montez Sweat:

