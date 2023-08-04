All aTwitter: 4 August 2023 - Commanders sign a new DT; Jamin Davis’ 2nd plea deal rejected, back to court Aug 31st

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Maybe 5K at Commanders practice. pic.twitter.com/RiBN7aItVc— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 3, 2023
I kind of like “Gibby.” But it does give off “easier to tackle” vibes. AG averages about a half-yard more per carry than Gibby does. pic.twitter.com/gKPmGS9fRx— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 3, 2023
David Bada tore his tricep, Ron Rivera said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 3, 2023
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2023
--Placed DT David Bada on the Reserve/Injured List
--Signed DT Curtis Brooks
Signed to replace David Bada. https://t.co/3vLawGC2eo— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 3, 2023
I asked if Saahdiq Charles’ calf injury could linger into the first preseason game, and Rivera said hopefully not. He called him day-to-day.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 3, 2023
Commanders’ first preseason game is Aug. 11 at Cleveland.
"[UDFA OL Mason Brooks] shows good signs. He gets guys pumped up with his play. He's a guy to watch... In all honesty, he's been more impressive than Braeden Daniels, their 4th round pick."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) August 3, 2023
-@john_keim (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/Kuxyk3xhjv
The Commanders have a new center this season.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 3, 2023
His name is Nick Gates.
I asked Nick about working with a new QB in Sam Howell.
Nick said about Howell, "He's an athlete. He looks to make plays. I feel like his pocket presence is good. He can throw the ball well on the run." pic.twitter.com/ZIunJvvUdR
Commanders fans are going to like @JartaviusM_.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2023
He loves to hit!
Quan told me, "love to stick my nose in. Come in and make some nice hits. It's a great feeling just to know like it's mono e mono, man on man so just being able to defeat the guy in front of you feels great." pic.twitter.com/VYMaTH6nUl
Kam Curl and his contract.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 3, 2023
It's one of the biggest storylines with the Commanders this season.
I sat down with Kam after practice today. We talked about that contract situation.
Kam told me, "I feel like I should be paid more than I'm making right now."
He's right. pic.twitter.com/qUyumAcCmd
Davis's new plea that wasn't considered:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 3, 2023
-8 days max of jail, but minimum 4 served
-6 mos. mandatory suspended license
-supervised probation 12 mos. or longer
-max. $2,500 fine
-114 hrs community service, another driving course, essay on reckless drivinghttps://t.co/3ZfivbXet2
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders OC EB might want to lighten up before crowds. Watch before responding. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/PYjBwUKUBI— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 3, 2023
DOPAMINE.— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 3, 2023
Yikes.
my favorite bite ever from @youngchase907.
pic.twitter.com/fX6M5nIPid
So here’s some news…— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 3, 2023
Are the @Commanders even entertaining a name change?
Team president @whoisjwright tells me they’re not even talking about it pic.twitter.com/84euZjYunf
"I get more concerned every day about what's being said about Dak Prescott in Dallas"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MV5acE3fvB— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 2, 2023
Long overdue refresh of the NFL analytics staffer list after an offseason with plenty of movement.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) August 3, 2023
As always, this is to the best of my understanding based on both what teams list and conversations with analytics folks around the league. pic.twitter.com/Ut538JcK08
Major change: The NFL has modified the personal conduct policy, granting them the ability (if they choose) to investigate and take disciplinary actions against incoming draft prospects for incidents that may have occurred before a player enters the league.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 3, 2023
Incidents such as Joe… pic.twitter.com/HOXvnpttgK
the wolf.@Sam7Howell @Commanders pic.twitter.com/MHsXO0kmZd— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 2, 2023
Everybody has their daily habits…— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 2, 2023
We caught @heykayadams ‘s for ya pic.twitter.com/MJTJGHNOQ8
The extended cut https://t.co/kCY7Aty4bm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2023
