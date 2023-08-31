Ron Rivera, Eric Stokes, and some Washington Commanders injury updates

The Washington Commanders made some more roster moves before today’s practice. We also got to hear from Senior Director of Player Personnel Eric Stokes who talked about roster cuts, and also scouting the upcoming college football season. Ron Rivera spoke to reporters after practice and provided some updates on injuries to Chase Young and Efe Obada.

Ron Rivera

Coach Ron Rivera, when asked by reporters in Ashburn about Chase Young's status: pic.twitter.com/3pPtX4CLoy — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2023

Jack Del Rio:

Rivera discussed how Jack Del Rio has evolved as a DC, some of that goes back to using more of the zone match coverages. "If you don't grow and change and adapt you'll be extinct soon. The league evolves and if you don't keep you, you struggle." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023

Rivera said Efe Obada is dealing with an issue in his patella; said trying to get the knee to calm down; going to see a doctor for a second opinion but said it'll be a short-term IR situation. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023

Eric Stokes

Making final cuts:

It’s been a great process all the way around. It’s been a collaborative process. It’s been great working with coaching the staff. We had some really intense, healthy conversations as it pertains to the roster because you always first, you know, have to start internally before you start looking to the outside. And, so we had several meetings with our coaching staff just as a personnel group and then we really rounded that out with meeting with the coordinators. You have to make those hard decisions as you get down to the 53. You’re really always balancing, look, what do we have as it pertains to the roster and what do we have in terms of looking outside the roster. So, it’s a tough mix. There’s a lot of tough decisions that went into that, but no, it was a very smooth and fluid process.

Process of making the practice squad:

I think as you kind of break down your roster, when it’s all said and done, you’re really looking at, okay, look, we have to fill out, let’s get the absolute best 53 players that we can. And then it’s almost like you’re looking at a whole separate roster in terms of, now let’s get the best 16 options that we can that are gonna help sustain us as we go through the season. And then obviously as we have holes that happen to come in, and then you’re gonna once again, be balancing as we go through the year, veteran options from the outside versus internal options that we have at our practice squad, so that’s really how it all comes together. It’s again a continuing balancing act in terms of 53, practice squad and really having it all meshed together.

Mitchell Tinsley:

Certainly, excited though about some of the young talent like Mitchell Tinsley for example, that did some excellent things as we went through this entire process. I mean, literally from day one, as you go back to as we had our rookie meeting camp to progressing all the way through the training camp and preseason. So of course, we have those types of stories that come out of it.

Finalizing the roster:

No, you know, that’s a thing about when you’re doing the 53, because you’re always matching positions. So, you can say, look, there, we had a lot of depth at the defensive line room but then when did you get into the 53-man roster, now you’re matching defensive line versus linebackers, linebackers versus DBs. How many are you gonna carry? 10 here? Are you gonna carry 11 there? And then not to mention then you have to also look at the other side of the ball and how does that relate to the number of receivers you have versus the number of defensive linemen. And so, there’s all these different mixing and matching parts that take place when it comes to putting together the 53 and that’s really why it makes it so difficult. It’s not really looking at a position just in a vacuum. You have to look at the totality of the roster and how things match and how they balance out.

Looking into the future when forming a roster:

It absolutely plays a role. You have to look both short term and long term when you’re establishing the roster. And every 53-man roster is going to have a mix of veterans that you’re going to be counting on every week as you go through the season. And you’re going to have a mix of young talent that maybe isn’t ready to help you week one. But you know, as you go through the year, as they grow and as they develop, they’re going to have roles where they’re able to contribute. And then you balance that out with the practice squad, where you may have some young guys that you’re excited about that maybe they’re just a tick further away from a developmental standpoint. But as we get into week six, as we get into week seven, as we have injuries that take place, it’s a very long season. Ultimately, they have an opportunity to come up and contribute to the roster as well.

Building a roster around a QB with a little experience:

Well, I think we’ve done a lot of those things in place. Obviously, you saw what we’ve done with the offensive line with the addition of Andrew bringing in Nick Gates. I think the transition from Sam to tackle to guard is great. And then obviously, we’ve had a battle at the guard spot and with Saahdiq and Chris Paul, and they’ve both done an outstanding job and Saahdiq has had a fantastic camp. As you look at how you build around the quarterback, the number one rule is let’s keep the quarterback upright. We’re in the league where look, at the end of the day, it’s about knocking down the quarterback and protecting the quarterback when it’s really just that simple.

Creative offense:

And then I think we’ve put some explosive pieces around Sam as well with our receiver corps and with our tight end group. And then certainly with Eric coming in with his offense. I think we have a creative offense, It’s going to be explosive. I think it’s going to be balanced and so really excited about seeing how all those pieces come together as we get ready to kick things off here against Arizona.

Pro and college staff:

It’s really interesting because this is an extremely busy time for our pro staff right now and really as we speak right now, what they’re doing is we’re just now getting into that phase where we are going to start setting our emergency boards as we get ready to go through the year. So that will consist of guys that we’ve been tracking all through the preseason. You’ll really have a mix of young guys that you’re looking to possibly have for workout lists. You’ll have a mix of veterans that you may look to sign or that you want to work out. You’ll also start to build out the practice squad rosters and you’ll evaluate other teams practice squads as they come out. And then you’ll also rank and stack those and then you’ll look for potential poaches or options that we need to do as we look for possibilities externally versus internally. As we even move further into it, they’ll start their advanced scouting so that’s a busy time for them. Our college scouts have already been out on the road for a month. Right now we typically use this month of August as a time for really extensive character and background information. And obviously they’re watching the practices and we’re right now kind of filtering, sorting through kind of first looks in terms of all the work that we did going back to May. Because again, for us, this is really a continuous process. It really doesn’t stop. So for those guys, they’ve been out on the road we’ll get ready to kick off the college football season here shortly, and we’ll get into some games and then we’ll get more into the evaluation aspect of it. But for right now, a great deal of what they’ve been doing is just research. So that’s really how the two come together and that’s really how it blends.

Low percentage of players claimed on the waiver wire after roster cuts:

A couple things. One, the whole league, it was amazing really how this played out. But Chris and our pro staff did a fantastic job of scouring the league. I mean, we really were ahead of it. We took a great deal of pride in being out in front and not being reactionary to what we’re having things happen I thought we had a very good pulse and lay of the land in terms of how teams would make their roster moves and how things would shake out when it was all said and done. And so for us, we really were not surprised by what took place. We really identified spot on really the potential names that we were tracking and seeing that was interesting in terms of potential claims for us. What I would really say though, the reason why you don’t take a lot of flyers is because it’s much easier to know what you have from within than to go from the outside. And so that’s why as you really look at what happens in terms of the practice squads, you don’t see a lot of turnover. The truth of the matter is, is that you’re really building a 16-man roster. It’s not just truly the 53, it’s really that additional 16 that you know you’re going to be bringing back. So again, there’s kind of two different rosters that you’re putting together, and that’s why you don’t see a lot of turnover.

Difficulties scouting the Arizona Cardinals with a new head coach and no starting QB:

There are certainly some challenges with that. You kind of are able to match the coaching staffs. As you look at the coaching staffs, that usually takes you kind of to where some of the philosophies of what you can anticipate. Certainly, it does present challenges because they haven’t shown a lot. Obviously, we’re trying to figure out some things in terms of what they may do schematically. But again, I think when it’s really all said and done we just have to take care of ourselves. The focus is really about what we’re doing and you really can’t stress too much about what you don’t know. What you can do is you can take care of business, in terms of understanding what we need to do as a staff and what our players need to do.

Scouting on-field talent for a college prospect:

In terms of how that kind of plays out, that can vary. Obviously, our top level prospects, they’re going to have a minimum of four to five. As we get to the draft, as it gets to the process later on and as we get ready to get out to get on the road, once we’re really able to identify some of the top-rated prospects, we will have many sets of eyes on those guys. Rarely have there been too many of the top-level guys that either Marty, myself, Tim Gribble, our director of college scouting, or both our national scouts, Dave Winnington or Jeff Beathard haven’t seen. Obviously in addition to the primary area scouts. We’ll get multiple looks on top rated prospects and certainly the guys that fall within that top 100, top 150 are going to have multiple looks. We take a great deal of pride in in that.

Eric Bieniemy:

Another good note from Eric Stokes on Eric Bieniemy: "He's an excellent listener." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 31, 2023

Eric’s been fantastic. Obviously, we brought in Wylie, we brought in Pringle. I think the one thing that is also missed on Eric is that he’s a fantastic listener. It’s not just communication that is one way. He also does a great job of listening. I think when you combine those two it’s been seamless. It’s been easy to work with EB and actually it’s a joy. I love getting in, having those conversations with him and he has the same bulldog mindset as all of us. I love that competitive spirit about him and I love his interest in the personnel. The great thing also is that he’s really excited about the players that he’s working with. He praised just a couple of days ago about how hardworking the group is. It’s a smart group, it’s a group that is really eager to learn and they love to work. It’s been a complete pleasure to work with him.

A good fit:

No, I think this has been just different steps. As we go back to when he came in for the draft process, as we talk about our free agency process, that’s the one thing we have input all the way around when it comes to the decisions that we make organizationally. They’re not just about one person or just in a vacuum. We take a lot of pride in getting everybody’s opinions and getting as much information as we can and then making decisions from an organizational standpoint.

Practice updates

Injury updates:

TE Logan Thomas, DE Chase Young and CB Kendall Fuller out here stretching. No Terry McLaurin (no surprise; was in a boot until Tues. need to keep off feet as much as possible this week. Don’t see WR Dax Milne out here. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 31, 2023

Illness: