Washington Roster Moves: Abdullah Anderson re-signed; Efe Obada to IR

The Washington Commanders announced five roster moves this morning. Three of those moves(re-signing Tyler Larsen; Phidarian Mathis to IR,; Jabril Cox to the practice squad) were reported yesterday, and are now official. Washington also re-signed DT Abdullah Anderson and placed DT/DE Efe Obada on injured reserve.

Players going to IR after roster cutdowns can rejoin the team after missing 4 games under the NFL's new short-term IR rules. The Obada IR move was a surprise because there were no major injuries reported for him during training camp and preseason. Mathis missed his rookie season after tearing his meniscus in his first game, and now he is missing time with a calf injury from the first preseason game.

Washington kept 11 defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster, and it was expected that at least one of them would be shut down with an injury designation that allowed them to return during the season. Abdullah Anderson was a free agent signing who started 8 games for the Falcons last season. He’s not as versatile as Obada, but will provide depth along with second-year DT John Ridgeway.

Tyler Larsen rejoins the team, and is now the 10th offensive linemen on the team. He has been a reserve linemen who has started 11 games over the last two seasons due to injury. He also ended both of those seasons on injured reserve.

The Jabril Cox signing was reported yesterday, and he takes the final spot on the Washington Commanders practice squad. He turned down the chance to sign with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad after they released him.