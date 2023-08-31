All aTwitter: 31 August 2023 - So, forget about the change back to ‘Redskins’, but, hey, did you hear about Jabril Cox and our Week 1 sell out crowd?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
standing room only tix just released for Week 1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2023
get 'em before they're gone » https://t.co/vfGwQ8g069 pic.twitter.com/15YFK91Roo
The Washington Commanders are advertising a full house for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and have released standing room only tickets on the 400 level.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 30, 2023
Commanders tickets also available from @Stubhub: https://t.co/P14SCEXXMw pic.twitter.com/DlGNphz55M
Jason Wright, talking on 106.7 The Fan, said the last time they had a legit sellout at FedEx was roughly a decade ago. They sold out for the Eagles game last year, but it mostly Eagles fans.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2023
"I played for the Cardinals. They don't actually have fans that travel. So this is us."
Here's the full #Commanders practice squad: pic.twitter.com/LY4aLZEnTX— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 30, 2023
The Washington Commanders did not put in waiver claims on the following players:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 30, 2023
DB Kyu Blu Kelly
DB Darius Rush
LB Drake Thomas
LB Tanner Muse#HTTC https://t.co/dRzxVDQ7wO pic.twitter.com/QoltLArV4b
Out of 851 players cut yesterday as identified by OTC, only 24 were claimed off waivers. That's 2.82%.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 30, 2023
A regular lesson for fans to learn when they're worried about their favorite fringe roster players on their favorite team being lost to waivers is just how rare it happens.
Pretty surprised Kendall Smith (S) hasn't been signed back to Washington's practice squad.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) August 30, 2023
A slew of veteran TEs with pelts on the wall have been released. You can't convince me one of these guys wouldn't make sense as the new 4th option.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 30, 2023
Dan Arnold
Zach Gentry
Jace Sternberger
Devin Asiasi
Ricky Seals-Jones
Kendall Blanton
Tyler Kroft
Anthony Firkser
Nick Vannett
TE Logan Thomas said he has no more restrictions. Feels really good. Certainly sounds good for week 1— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023
Logan Thomas said he has no limitations with the calf. Would have been on a ramped up rehab pace if regular season. Sounds like a guy who thinks he's trending for Week 1.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2023
Chase Young was stretching with the team before the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/lP0jtwoX8B— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
Idk what Washington's plans are for Jabril Cox or how long they'll keep him on the PS. Thought they needed to do some LB scouting over the last couple days because its time to start thinking contingency plans in case Cody Barton isn't it. Which, for me, is a real concern.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 30, 2023
Ron Rivera on Jabril Cox. He said they liked his skill set coming out of college. Now it's a matter of learning this system.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2023
Jason Wright told JP and BMitch on 106.7 The Fan today that changing the name back to the Redskins is not being considered. “Period”. So with that, it’s time to move on. Let’s enjoy the season and the Commanders. #HTTC— Mark Moseley Jr (@MarkMoseley3) August 30, 2023
Number of games recent Commanders' 2nd-rounders have played for the club:— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) August 30, 2023
2022: Phil Mathis - 1
2021: Sam Cosmi - 23 (15 starts)
2020: no pick
2019: no pick
2018: Derrius Guice - 5 (1 start)
2017: Ryan Anderson - 52 (4 starts)
2016: Su'a Cravens - 11 (3 starts)
Brutal stretch. https://t.co/CU9Bm2qWRw
Commanders rookie RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. has made the team.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
Look at this answer.
Once he found he told me, "I texted my fiance to give her a quick, "hey, I made it." It's a relief of stress. We just had our stuff moved here. We're here and hopefully I'm here to stay." pic.twitter.com/rAwdQheoCu
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz told reporters today he isn’t a lock to play in Week 1 against the Commanders. He is probably Arizona’s best skill position option.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 30, 2023
The Commanders reeeeeeeally need to make sure they start 1-0.
Have to think Jabril Cox took 1 look at the Commanders LB depth chart and thought Washington offers the best chance at playing time pic.twitter.com/H0TM9fhQY5— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 30, 2023
Rivera on Jabril Cox: "He's a physical specimen, a young guy that can run and make an impact. He'll have to learn and grow but the skillset is looking for as far as that position is concerned. A guy we really liked [in] the draft that year."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023
Report: The #Colts have asked for #Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle in a trade for RB Jonathan Taylor, per @flasportsbuzz— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2023
Was never going to happen. https://t.co/pqCYaSB1CV pic.twitter.com/YqCeZuER5O
Top 6 quarterbacks selected in 2022 NFL Draft:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2023
* Kenny Pickett (starter)
* Desmond Ridder (starter)
* Malik Willis (reserve)
* Matt Corral (released)
* Bailey Zappe (released/PS)
* Sam Howell (starter)
(Brock Purdy, 9th selected, also starting)
The #Browns are keeping the Elf logo on the middle of their field for the 2023 season, per the team. pic.twitter.com/WuNB4o81Oj— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2023
Many people don't believe that just seven years ago there was a hill in CF in Houston with a 30° incline and a freaking flagpole on top of it (on the field and in play!) but there is video evidence. pic.twitter.com/089RT9w8dl— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 29, 2023
