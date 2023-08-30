Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen re-signed, Phidarian Mathis to short-term IR

The Washington Commanders continue to make roster moves after yesterday’s cutdown deadline. Two players were released that the team wanted to bring back after the initial 53-man roster was announced. FB/TE Alex Armah was signed to the practice squad today, and now C Tyler Larsen is returning to the 53-man roster. Larsen’s addition will bring Washington’s offensive line group to 10 players.

The Commanders are reportedly going to place 2nd-year defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis on short-term IR as the corresponding move. Mathis suffered a calf injury in the first preseason game vs the Cleveland Browns. Mathis has practiced since, and was seen in a boot on his left foot. Mathis was injured in the first game of his rookie season last year, tearing his meniscus, and going to injured reserve. He was a 2nd round pick, but he will have to wait until at least Week 5’s game against the Chicago Bears to reintroduce himself to the fanbase.