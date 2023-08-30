Washington Commanders Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen re-signed, Phidarian Mathis to short-term IR

The Washington Commanders continue to make roster moves after yesterday’s cutdown deadline. Two players were released that the team wanted to bring back after the initial 53-man roster was announced. FB/TE Alex Armah was signed to the practice squad today, and now C Tyler Larsen is returning to the 53-man roster. Larsen’s addition will bring Washington’s offensive line group to 10 players.
The Commanders are reportedly going to place 2nd-year defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis on short-term IR as the corresponding move. Mathis suffered a calf injury in the first preseason game vs the Cleveland Browns. Mathis has practiced since, and was seen in a boot on his left foot. Mathis was injured in the first game of his rookie season last year, tearing his meniscus, and going to injured reserve. He was a 2nd round pick, but he will have to wait until at least Week 5’s game against the Chicago Bears to reintroduce himself to the fanbase.
Washington is going to place DT Phidarian Mathis on short term IR per source. Intention is to bring back C Tyler Larsen.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023
