Ron Rivera, injury updates, and the Washington Commanders practice squad

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice fields in at team headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia today. The team went from 90 players to 68 players(the Jabril Cox signing hasn’t been officially announced). Logan Thomas has been nursing a calf injury for weeks, but sounded very optimistic about playing Week 1. Jabril Cox is a “physical specimen” that Washington liked during the 2021 draft.
Ron Rivera
LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/L83FpYVE1x— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2023
Injury updates:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Logan Thomas and Kendall Fuller were at practice today. Rivera was pleased with how they looked, saying the days of rest really helped them— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2023
Jabril Cox:
Rivera on Jabril Cox: "He's a physical specimen, a young guy that can run and make an impact. He'll have to learn and grow but the skillset is looking for as far as that position is concerned. A guy we really liked [in] the draft that year."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023
Locker room interviews
Logan Thomas
Injury rehab:
Logan Thomas is back!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
The Commanders tight end has recovered from a calf strain.
Logan said today, "I feel back to normal."
I would expect to see Logan Thomas out there for the season opener against Arizona. pic.twitter.com/NMIkkWLodE
TE Logan Thomas said he has no more restrictions. Feels really good. Certainly sounds good for week 1— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023
Logan Thomas said he has no limitations with the calf. Would have been on a ramped up rehab pace if regular season. Sounds like a guy who thinks he's trending for Week 1.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2023
Mitchell Tinsley
Ready to get to work:
Commanders WR Mitchell Tinsley made the initial 53 man roster.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
He's certainly happy, but not satisfied.
Tinsley said, "this is just the beginning, I'm ready to get to work" pic.twitter.com/CeReGdEOen
Chris Rodriguez
Making the team:
Commanders rookie RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. has made the team.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
Look at this answer.
Once he found he told me, "I texted my fiance to give her a quick, "hey, I made it." It's a relief of stress. We just had our stuff moved here. We're here and hopefully I'm here to stay." pic.twitter.com/rAwdQheoCu
James Smith-Williams
Making the team:
Not a surprise that Commanders DE James Smith-Williams made the team.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
He still feels a sense of relief that he will be suiting up for the Burgundy and Gold.
James said, "it's always a blessing to make a roster, very few spots all over the league. I don't take it for granted." pic.twitter.com/cLFDtBivZA
Andre Jones Jr.
Making the team:
I love this from Commanders rookie linebacker Andre Jones Jr.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
He made the team and then called his Dad right away.
Andre said, "it was real emotional because like I said, we've been through a whole lot. God has brought us a long way and he's going to keep bringing us farther." pic.twitter.com/p6wwOldG0W
Practice updates
Chase Young:
Chase Young was stretching with the team before the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/lP0jtwoX8B— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
Efe Obada:
DE Efe Obada is not practicing. Walked inside wearing street clothes as players started stretching.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2023
Phidarian Mathis:
Haven’t seen Phiderian Mathis either.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 30, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
Don’t see Terry McLaurin (turf toe) at Commanders practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2023
Byron Pringle jersey switch:
Jersey number update: Byron Pringle has switched to No. 3— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2023
From 90 to 68 players:
A less crowded group today: pic.twitter.com/IbuZxksV0M— John Keim (@john_keim) August 30, 2023
Logan Thomas:
Logan Thomas running individual drills with his teammates. He’s going half speed on purpose, as are all the other players catching passes during this drill, but it’s another positive sign for his progress pic.twitter.com/qBiIWbcj6A— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 30, 2023
Good to see Logan Thomas out there today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
He was doing some individual drills during the media viewing portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/49uKEM1K6h
Alex Armah:
Logan Thomas pic.twitter.com/uQQJCGotmt— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2023
Big man TDs:
OL Eligible TD’s!!! @WeAreBigGuys pic.twitter.com/K49DXQtAXT— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 30, 2023
Big men touchdowns with a big man (Nolan Laufenberg) throwing them. pic.twitter.com/lST5uY30Lt— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2023
Sam Howell:
This is Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell throwing passes during today's practice.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 30, 2023
I know, riveting. pic.twitter.com/kI8eVrzwOJ
Sam Howell —-> Brian Robinson:
workin' towards Week 1@ANG_Recruiting | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZY02FWbAPB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2023
