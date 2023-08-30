Jason Wright says a return to the Washington Redskins name is not being considered...period

It’s been a busy week for every team in the NFL as roster cuts became finalized yesterday, and team’s started filling their practice squads today. The Washington Commanders have been busy, but Team President Jason Wright had time for an interview with Brian Mitchell and JP Finlay on their 106.7 the Fan show today. Wright spent most of the interview letting everyone know how wonderful life was in the post-Dan Snyder era. Josh Harris buying the team has been the boon that he predicted it would be for business, and he’s happy the fans are also starting to buy in.

Some highlights:

Training camp was a massive success with large fan turnout

Sponsors, old and new, are coming back

The team has released standing room only tickets for the season opener. Last time that happened was for rowdy Eagles fans

The Washington Commanders are advertising a full house for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals and have released standing room only tickets on the 400 level.



Commanders tickets also available from @Stubhub: https://t.co/P14SCEXXMw

The “real” attendance numbers put this kind of hype in the RGIII, 2012 range

RFK is the team’s spiritual home

Wright was also asked about the team’s new name, the Commanders, and a return to the old Washington Redskins name that was changed before he was hired. The team was the Washington Football team, but changed under a name search that many fans link to his influence. JP Finlay asked Wright directly about recent calls to change the name back, and he shut that down quickly, and redirected the conversation to the new ownership group’s priorities to return the franchise to its glory days.

Jason Wright, talking on @1067theFan, said the Commanders are not considering going back to their old name, the Redskins.



"It is not being considered," he said. "Period." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2023