Jabril Cox picks the Washington Commanders practice squad over going back to the Dallas Cowboys

Fresh start in Washington

By Scott Jennings
Carolina Panthers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders didn’t have any successful waiver claims, but they were able to add a player from outside the organization to their practice squad. LB Jabril Cox chose to sign with Washington over going back to the Dallas Cowboys and signing to their practice squad. He was a 4th round pick out of LSU in the 2021 NFL draft. Cox tore his ACL during his rookie season, and mainly played special teams for Dallas last season. He played in 9 games, and played 36 snaps on defense. Cox was in on 185 special teams snaps, or 73% of the time.

