Jabril Cox picks the Washington Commanders practice squad over going back to the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders didn’t have any successful waiver claims, but they were able to add a player from outside the organization to their practice squad. LB Jabril Cox chose to sign with Washington over going back to the Dallas Cowboys and signing to their practice squad. He was a 4th round pick out of LSU in the 2021 NFL draft. Cox tore his ACL during his rookie season, and mainly played special teams for Dallas last season. He played in 9 games, and played 36 snaps on defense. Cox was in on 185 special teams snaps, or 73% of the time.

The #Commanders are signing LB Jabril Cox to their practice squad, source says. The #Cowboys wanted him back on their practice squad, but Cox opts for the fresh start elsewhere in the NFC East with a team that had a high grade on him before the 2021 NFL Draft. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2023