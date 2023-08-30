Washington Commanders weren’t awarded any waiver claims and none of their roster cuts were claimed

The Washington Commanders were #16 on the waiver priority list, and they didn’t have any successful waiver claims. Any players claimed today have to be placed on the claiming team’s 53-man roster. There were several players who seemed to be a good fit for Washington, and we’ll have to wait to see if reports come out that they put in claims on players that were claimed by other teams.

All the waiver claims right here. pic.twitter.com/1KbmtYkpBZ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2023

Washington didn’t add any players through waiver claims, but they also didn’t lose the chance to re-sign any of their released players through waivers. The Commanders released 32 players over the last two days, and have already started adding at least 11 of them to their 16-man practice squad.

Washington did not place waiver claims on the following players:

#20 - Seattle Seahawks - DB Kyu Blu Kelly from the Baltimore Ravens

LB Drake Thomas from the Los Vegas Raiders

#22 - Los Angeles Chargers - LB Tanner Muse from the Pittsburgh Steelers

#32 - Kansas City Chiefs - DB Darius Rush from the Indianapolis Colts

Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew spoke with the media yesterday after the team officially announced their roster moves to get down to 53 players. Their roster is “very fluid” right now, and more moves are expected now that players have cleared waivers. FB/TE Alex Armah and C Tyler Larsen are two players who are expected to be re-signed, which means at least two players will likely be placed in injured reserve to open up roster spots.

Roster Cuts

Offense

Marcus Kemp, WR

Zion Bowens, WR

Jaret Patterson, RB

Aaron Monteiro, OT

Tyler Larsen, C

Nolan Laufenberg, OL

Jake Fromm, QB

Derrick Gore, RB

Alex Akingbulu, OT

Kazmeir Allen, WR/PR

Mason Brooks, OL

Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT

Alex Armah, FB/TE

Brycen Tremayne, WR

Defense

Ferrod Gardner, S

Isaiah Mack, DT

D.J. Sturgis, CB

Joshua Kalu, S

Anthony Montalvo, Jr, DT

DaMarcus Fields, CB

Joshua Pryor, DE

Milo Eifler, LB

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

De’Jon Harris, S

Terrell Burgess, S

Nick Whiteside, CB

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

William Bradley-King, DE

Jace Whitaker, CB

Benning Potoa’e, DT

Abdullah Anderson, DT

Kendall Smith, S