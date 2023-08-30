Washington Commanders officially sign 15 players for the practice squad

Yesterday the Washington Commanders cut their roster down from 90 to 53 players. The roster could see a few more changes shortly, but today the team is filling out their 16-player practice squad.
Teams started signing players to their practice squads after 12 pm when the waiver claims period ended, or added vested veterans who were released before the deadline. Washington has officially signed 15 players to their practice squad and still has room for one more player.
We have signed 15 players to our practice squad.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2023
Practice squad signings:
QB Jake Fromm
RB Derrick Gore
WR Brycen Tremayne
WR Kaz Allen
FB/TE Alex Armah
C Nolan Laufenberg
G Mason Brooks
T Alex Akingbulu
T Jaryd Jones-Smith
DT Benning Potoa’e
LB De’Jon Harris
DE William Bradley-King
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
CB Nick Whiteside II
S Terrell Burgess
Practice squad signings(reported):
LB Jabril Cox via Mike Garofolo
