Washington Commanders Practice Squad tracker: Rumors, news, updates, trades, and more

The Washington Commanders continue their offseason practices as they prepare for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10th at FedEx Field. NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players yesterday.

Washington cut 32 players, placed 5 on IR, to form their initial 53-man roster, but they are not done making changes to the roster.

Teams will be able to form 16 player practice squads today after 12pm. Waiver claims will be processed until 12pm, and any players claimed have to be signed to that team's roster. Washington is #16 on the waiver priority list based on their finish last season. Vested veterans can be signed after their release and do not go through the waiver process at this point in the league year.

Following along here as we track all the moves.

Practice squad signings:

Washington players signing elsewhere

Former Washington Players not signing to Practice Squad

Players claimed on waivers from other teams

Players to injured reserve

Practice Squad Rumors

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB via Ben Standig

Nolan Laufenberg, OL via Ben Standig

De’Hon Harris, S via John Keim

Alex Akingbulu, OT via John Keim

Derrick Gore, RB via John Keim

Jake Fromm, QB via John Keim

Nick Whiteside, CB via Nicki Jhabvala

Mason Brooks, OL via John Keim

Benning Potoa’e, DT via Ben Standig

Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT via Ben Standig

Expected to re-sign to roster after initial cuts

Tyler Larsen, C via John Keim

Alex Armah, FB/TE via Ben Standig

Roster Cuts

Offense

Marcus Kemp, WR

Zion Bowens, WR

Jaret Patterson, RB

Aaron Monteiro, OT

Tyler Larsen, C

Nolan Laufenberg, OL

Jake Fromm, QB

Derrick Gore, RB

Alex Akingbulu, OT

Kazmeir Allen, WR/PR

Mason Brooks, OL

Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT

Alex Armah, FB/TE

Brycen Tremayne, WR

Defense

Ferrod Gardner, S

Isaiah Mack, DT

D.J. Sturgis, CB

Joshua Kalu, S

Anthony Montalvo, Jr, DT

DaMarcus Fields, CB

Joshua Pryor, DE

Milo Eifler, LB

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

De’Jon Harris, S

Terrell Burgess, S

Nick Whiteside, CB

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

William Bradley-King, DE

Jace Whitaker, CB

Benning Potoa’e, DT

Abdullah Anderson, DT

Kendall Smith, S

Injured Reserve

Braeden Daniels, OL

Jonathan Williams, RB

Brandon Dillon, TE

Kyric McGowan. WR

Kaden Smith, TE

Injured Reserve(Pre-cuts)

Troy Apke, S

David Bada, DT

Curtis Brooks, DT

Armani Rogers, TE

Washington Commanders Roster

Offense(25)

Quarterback(2)

Sam Howell

Jacoby Brissett

Wide Receiver(7)

Terry McLaurin

Jahan Dotson

Curtis Samuel

Dyami Brown

Byron Pringle

Dax Milne

Mitchell Tinsley

Tight End(4)

Logan Thomas

John Bates

Cole Turner

Curtis Hodges

Running Back(3)

Brian Robinson

Antonio Gibson

Chris Rodriguez

Offensive Line(9)

Charles Leno Jr.

Nick Gates

Sam Cosmi

Cornelius Lucas

Andrew Wylie

Trent Scott

Saahdiq Charles

Chris Paul

Ricky Stromberg

Defense(25)

Defensive Line(11)

Jonathan Allen

Daron Payne

Phidarian Mathis

John Ridgeway

Chase Young

Montez Sweat

James Smith-Williams

Casey Toohill

Efe Obada

KJ Henry

Andre Jones

Linebacker(4)

Jamin Davis

Cody Barton

Khaleke Hudson

David Mayo

Cornerback(5)

Kendall Fuller

Benjamin St-Juste

Emmanuel Forbes

Danny Johnson

Christian Holmes

Safety(5)

Kamren Curl

Jeremy Reaves

Darrick Forrest

Quan Martin

Percy Butler

Special Teams(3)

Kicker

Joey Slye

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Camaron Cheeseman