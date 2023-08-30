Washington Commanders Practice Squad tracker: Rumors, news, updates, trades, and more

The Washington Commanders continue their offseason practices as they prepare for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10th at FedEx Field. NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players yesterday.
Washington cut 32 players, placed 5 on IR, to form their initial 53-man roster, but they are not done making changes to the roster.
Teams will be able to form 16 player practice squads today after 12pm. Waiver claims will be processed until 12pm, and any players claimed have to be signed to that team's roster. Washington is #16 on the waiver priority list based on their finish last season. Vested veterans can be signed after their release and do not go through the waiver process at this point in the league year.
Following along here as we track all the moves.
Practice squad signings:
Washington players signing elsewhere
Former Washington Players not signing to Practice Squad
Players claimed on waivers from other teams
Players to injured reserve
Practice Squad Rumors
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB via Ben Standig
Nolan Laufenberg, OL via Ben Standig
De’Hon Harris, S via John Keim
Alex Akingbulu, OT via John Keim
Derrick Gore, RB via John Keim
Jake Fromm, QB via John Keim
Nick Whiteside, CB via Nicki Jhabvala
Mason Brooks, OL via John Keim
Benning Potoa’e, DT via Ben Standig
Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT via Ben Standig
Expected to re-sign to roster after initial cuts
Tyler Larsen, C via John Keim
Alex Armah, FB/TE via Ben Standig
Roster Cuts
Offense
Marcus Kemp, WR
Zion Bowens, WR
Jaret Patterson, RB
Aaron Monteiro, OT
Tyler Larsen, C
Nolan Laufenberg, OL
Jake Fromm, QB
Derrick Gore, RB
Alex Akingbulu, OT
Kazmeir Allen, WR/PR
Mason Brooks, OL
Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT
Alex Armah, FB/TE
Brycen Tremayne, WR
Defense
Ferrod Gardner, S
Isaiah Mack, DT
D.J. Sturgis, CB
Joshua Kalu, S
Anthony Montalvo, Jr, DT
DaMarcus Fields, CB
Joshua Pryor, DE
Milo Eifler, LB
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB
De’Jon Harris, S
Terrell Burgess, S
Nick Whiteside, CB
Rachad Wildgoose, CB
William Bradley-King, DE
Jace Whitaker, CB
Benning Potoa’e, DT
Abdullah Anderson, DT
Kendall Smith, S
Injured Reserve
Braeden Daniels, OL
Jonathan Williams, RB
Brandon Dillon, TE
Kyric McGowan. WR
Kaden Smith, TE
Injured Reserve(Pre-cuts)
Troy Apke, S
David Bada, DT
Curtis Brooks, DT
Armani Rogers, TE
Washington Commanders Roster
Offense(25)
Quarterback(2)
Sam Howell
Jacoby Brissett
Wide Receiver(7)
Terry McLaurin
Jahan Dotson
Curtis Samuel
Dyami Brown
Byron Pringle
Dax Milne
Mitchell Tinsley
Tight End(4)
Logan Thomas
John Bates
Cole Turner
Curtis Hodges
Running Back(3)
Brian Robinson
Antonio Gibson
Chris Rodriguez
Offensive Line(9)
Charles Leno Jr.
Nick Gates
Sam Cosmi
Cornelius Lucas
Andrew Wylie
Trent Scott
Saahdiq Charles
Chris Paul
Ricky Stromberg
Defense(25)
Defensive Line(11)
Jonathan Allen
Daron Payne
Phidarian Mathis
John Ridgeway
Chase Young
Montez Sweat
James Smith-Williams
Casey Toohill
Efe Obada
KJ Henry
Andre Jones
Linebacker(4)
Jamin Davis
Cody Barton
Khaleke Hudson
David Mayo
Cornerback(5)
Kendall Fuller
Benjamin St-Juste
Emmanuel Forbes
Danny Johnson
Christian Holmes
Safety(5)
Kamren Curl
Jeremy Reaves
Darrick Forrest
Quan Martin
Percy Butler
Special Teams(3)
Kicker
Joey Slye
Punter
Tress Way
Long Snapper
Camaron Cheeseman
