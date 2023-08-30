All aTwitter: 30 August 2023 - Pat McAfee: ‘It feels like Rivera has lost his fastball’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Position changes in Washington's initial 53 from last year to this year:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2023
QB: 3 —> 2
RB: 4 —> 3
WR: 6 —> 7
TE: 5 —> 4
OL: 9 —> 9
DL: 9 —> 11
LB: 5 —> 4
CB: 4—> 5
S: 5 —> 5https://t.co/KRud2iVcz6
Official moves:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2023
Released
T Alex Akingbulu
WR Kazmeir Allen
DT Abdullah Anderson
TE/FB Alex Armah
DE William Bradley-King
G Mason Brooks
S Terrell Burgess
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
QB Jake Fromm
RB Derrick Gore
LB De'Jon Harris
T Jaryd Jones-Smith
C Tyler Larsen
G Nolan Laufenberg…
I know there's been some "Whoa, they kept 11 DL" banter. For context, the Cowboys also kept 11.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2023
The Eagles have 13.
Year✌ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8NLr7xSBP2— Chris Paul (@BigChrisPaul) August 29, 2023
I tried getting that Chase Young update, but Rivera again went full Heisman with his non-answer. Young (Stinger) met with a doctor on Friday to determine when he could resume contact. Rivera gave the same answer after the preseason game.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 29, 2023
When discussing Tyler Larsen and Alex Armah being cut, both Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera both remind everyone "it's a fluid situation."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2023
Folks: Those two will be back. Armah will have a role and they like Larsen as a backup.
The commanders have guaranteed $150,000 of Mason Brooks’ 2023 salary, which equates to about 13 game checks on the practice squad. In conjunction with his $35,000 signing bonus and strong summer performance, he is a lock for the practice squad (numbers from over the cap). https://t.co/U8iXp6uCel— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 29, 2023
The Raiders released Cam Sims. Huh.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 30, 2023
Commanders stole John Ridgeway last year… its time to steal another. #HTTC https://t.co/tb185xKMkv— KB (@KBDCSports) August 29, 2023
Why settle for sure hands mediocre Milne who catches inside the 10 & goes nowhere when we could have better? #HTTC Just saying… https://t.co/C7DDH1Xrae— Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) August 29, 2023
Kicker trades so far:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2023
- Patriots trade Nick Folk to Titans. New England going with rookie Chad Ryland.
- Saints trade Wil Lutz to Broncos. New Orleans going with rookie Blake Grupe.
- Chargers trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns. LA going with Cameron Dicker. pic.twitter.com/M8bW2bAuYK
As the kicker carousel continues to spin: The #Broncos officially are releasing Brett Maher after trading for Wil Lutz, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: There were plenty of kicker trades today. pic.twitter.com/UhcvSKNUf3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023
It feels like Riverboat Ron has lost his fastball#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/acaB7sY63L— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2023
"He's had to deal with so much bullshit in Washington" ~ @tyschmit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6c54ZMgY7z— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 29, 2023
After Colt McCoy was released on Monday, it looks like the #BirdGang will roll into Week 1 with a QB they just acquired or a rookie! No, for real, that's what's happening:#NFL #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/wnD3oNYAWy— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 29, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Patriots have just one QB -- Mac Jones -- on their roster. pic.twitter.com/eoeMApFLUn— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023
There will about 1,200 roster moves across the league today. How do #NFL teams track all of the transactions? pic.twitter.com/bXL73CaWJF— Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) August 29, 2023
I could teach a one-hour course in misuse of statistics using this graphic alone. https://t.co/rcBXelpM4J— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 29, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: In the end, #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor wasn't traded. Which means this saga isn't close to over. pic.twitter.com/VxwuV6spqE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023
Update: #Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson cut his own son, Josh.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023
Josh, listed at Tight End on the team and he was let go during the final 53-man cutdowns.
Tough business...https://t.co/bjoFVxxjqh pic.twitter.com/kafxDzmh5E
By the virtue of landing on the reserve/did not report list, the Chiefs now can withhold additional game checks from Chris Jones after he turns, if they use a roster exemption on him. Which could cost him another $2.2 million.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 29, 2023
He’s approaching $2 million in fines.
All the suspensions that began with today’s 53-man roster cutdown: pic.twitter.com/HotvMM3iVd— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023
New to me: @TheAthletic's subscription sale -- $1 per month for 12 months -- started today. Talk about about the universe aligning.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 28, 2023
Click through to sign up and read the brand new NFL agent survey.https://t.co/n7I2J6z8LC https://t.co/ZmSrryKroz
August 29, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...