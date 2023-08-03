Washington Commanders Roster Moves: David Bada to IR, DT Curtis Brooks signed

Ron Rivera told reporters at his post-practice presser that DT David Bada tore his triceps yesterday, and he was being re-examined today. The Washington Commanders officially placed him on injured reserve this afternoon, and signed DT Curtis Brooks to fill his roster spot.

David Bada has been with Washington since he was added through the International Player Pathway Program in 2020. He was signed to the active roster for the first time last year, and was looking to secure a spot on the 53-man roster this season. Bada played in two games last season and had two tackles.

Curtis Brooks was signed to replace Bada on the 90-man roster. He was the selected in the 6th round by the Indianapolis Colts last year. He was signed to their practice squad after being released before the season started. The Colts cut him last December, and he was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad the following month, Brooks was released by the Titans last week, and now he will try to make a roster with a loaded defensive line.