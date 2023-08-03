NFL Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

Football is back baby! The excitement for the Washington Commanders is at it’s highest point in years thanks to Dan Snyder finally selling the team. Josh Harris and a very large group of investors have free the Washington fanbase, and now we’re ready to start the next chapter.

The NFL preseason starts tonight with the Hall of Fame game that will feature the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns playing in Canton, Ohio tonight. Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson will both be starting their first full seasons with the teams that traded for them. Rodgers makes his new home in New Jersey after spending the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Watson was traded to the Browns last year, but he was suspended for the first 11 games.

The Washington Commanders will be playing both of these teams this year. The Cleveland Browns are the first team they will play in preseason. Washington visits Cleveland next Friday to open their preseason schedule at 7:30pm. The Commanders go to New Jersey for a Christmas Eve game against Rodgers and the Jets.

2023 Hall of Fame inductees

CB Darrelle Revis

CB/Safety Ronde Barber

OT Joe Thomas

LB Zach Thomas

LB/DE DeMarcus Ware

DT Joe Klecko

LB Chuck Howley

CB Ken Riley

Coach Don Coryell

Matchup: New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

Date/Time: Thursday, Aug. 3rd | 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Canton, Ohio

TELEVISION: NBC

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Jets: XM 83(Streaming 226)

Browns: XM 81(Streaming 225)

National: XM 88(Streaming 88)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock

Odds: Jets -2, O/U 33 1/2

Jets -130

Browns +110

Prediction: Browns 31 - Jets 21

SB Nation Blogs: Gang Green Nation | Dawgs by Nature