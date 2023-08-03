 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 8

The Washington Commanders have a light workout after yesterday’s intense practice

By Scott Jennings
Commanders trainging camp day 2 Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders had a 2 12 hour practice in pads yesterday, and the coaches followed that up with a light practice, basically a walk thru with no pads.

First player on the field:

Gibby ain't it:

Fans in the stands:

Saahdiq Charles:

Light practice:

Emmanuel Forbes:

Kendall Fuller back at practice:

Daron Payne pressure; Kam Curl INT:

Braeden Daniels vs K.J. Henry:

Cameron Cheeseman:

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Logan Thomas —-> Sam Howell:

