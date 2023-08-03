Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 8

The Washington Commanders had a 2 1⁄2 hour practice in pads yesterday, and the coaches followed that up with a light practice, basically a walk thru with no pads.
First player on the field:
John Ridgeway first player out on back-to-back-to-back days #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3TuOsqcIG0— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 3, 2023
Gibby ain't it:
“Gibby is not it”— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2023
An important PSA from @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/yMgs7P68NU
Fans in the stands:
Day 8 vibes. The bleachers are completely full again! pic.twitter.com/yoFANx1I8l— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 3, 2023
Day 8 of camp and another good crowd. #Commanders @WTOP pic.twitter.com/SoQ1QAIPMc— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 3, 2023
Saahdiq Charles:
OG Saahdiq Charles is at practice. Missed Wed with a calf strain. Not sure yet how much he’ll do today. Chris Paul with the 1s in early work.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 3, 2023
Light practice:
Definitely a lighter vibe today at practice with starters vs. backups in 11-on-11 drills. That said, Howell had some sharp passes to Dotson and Brown deep downfield— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 3, 2023
This is chill practice so don't take my prior tweet as overly meaningful. Fancy walk-through at this point.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 3, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Some Emmanuel Forbes content for your feed pic.twitter.com/daIjQFv1AO— Keara Bruno (@keara_bruno) August 3, 2023
Kendall Fuller back at practice:
Kendall Fuller is practicing after sitting out team drills yesterday. Jamin Davis is also participating. He has a court date later this afternoon.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 3, 2023
Daron Payne pressure; Kam Curl INT:
Payne just got in the face of Brissett and forced him to overthrow a pass to McGowan.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 3, 2023
Picked off by Kam Curl #HTTC
Braeden Daniels vs K.J. Henry:
Very intriguing matchup I’ve been watching so far is Braeden Daniels vs KJ Henry.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 3, 2023
The 4th and 5th round picks have been going at it and so far I would say Henry is having the better day #HTTC
Cameron Cheeseman:
Cameron Cheeseman and trash cans vs the entire special teams defense.— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 3, 2023
Let’s go. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/MmwO84uzAR
Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:
Sam Howell just threw a beauty of a deep ball to the left corner of the end zone to Dyami Brown #HTTC— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 3, 2023
Logan Thomas —-> Sam Howell:
Logan Thomas with a PASS to Sam Howell #HTTC pic.twitter.com/N24r42gQ9a— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) August 3, 2023
