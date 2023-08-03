All aTwitter: 3 August 2023 - Kay Adams visits Commanders training camp on Wednesday (so does Josh Harris)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Terry McLaurin returned home to Indianapolis last October for what many of the people close to him call, “The Best of their life”. The @commanders were in a tightly contested match up with the hometown Colts until @TheTerry_25 set them up for the go ahead score with an acrobatic… pic.twitter.com/NDUoAdh1PG— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 1, 2023
Rivera on Terry McLaurin's leadership (based in part off his interview with the @thepivot): "Now it's not just by example, but he's adding his two cents. He's like EF Hutton; when he talks everyone listens."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023
Go ahead google EF Hutton.
3 Week 1 Club Level Tickets w/ Parking. Food and beverages included! An over $700 value!— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) July 16, 2023
To enter hit the link below, $10 per ticket. Winner chosen randomly on 20 Aug 2023.
All proceeds benefit children affected by Pediatric Cancer
https://t.co/0embypiRxu pic.twitter.com/96NSct24GR
This man is glowing. https://t.co/fUd1eLwSs5— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) August 2, 2023
a shame https://t.co/JBQXsBDwIm— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 2, 2023
August 2, 2023
Moxie like Jim McMahon? Pocket moves like...— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 2, 2023
Ron Rivera had some interesting comps for his QB Sam Howell
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @RiverboatRonHC pic.twitter.com/N9CglBpv9v
"He's brought some really good stuff over from Kansas City...we watch a lot of film on them as well." @Sam7Howell shares his excitement on Eric Bieniemy incorporating Chiefs success to the @Commanders playbook.— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 2, 2023
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ylkGjhIjX7
Do the @Commanders have the best WR group in the NFL?— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 2, 2023
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/N1nd7l5ggh
"This defense can rival what we saw with the Niners last year." @heykayadams with a very bold prediction for the @Commanders defense.— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 2, 2023
: @FanDuelTV pic.twitter.com/bfpQqLipXP
Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen always calls it how he sees it.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2023
He's encouraged by the defense.
"We're really eliminating the stupid mistakes, the lack of communication, the hustles. We're just playing really well off each other right now, so we got to keep that up." pic.twitter.com/lvPJLjQ3Y3
#GameDayDrip From— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) August 2, 2023
The Owners Suite pic.twitter.com/SE4jRTZDys
#GameDayDrip Practice Edition. The secondary. pic.twitter.com/We10kXeK42— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) August 2, 2023
#GameDayDrip Practice Edition. The DLine pic.twitter.com/WgHY97RAen— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) August 2, 2023
#GameDayDrip Practice Edition. Pass Catchers pic.twitter.com/VmUGHwERGh— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) August 2, 2023
Jeff Zgonina wins #GameDayDrip Practice Edition for coaches. Already. IDC. Dude is built like a tank. A fan says “you still look the part”, he responds “I am the part” and walks off pic.twitter.com/1d8rNWmWz2— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) August 2, 2023
Knee is looking good. https://t.co/szjWEomgqE— Marshall (@MarshW_7) August 2, 2023
Commanders went 2.5 hours today in practice. Lots of 1-1 work: OL-DL; LB/S vs TE/RBs in coverage and in blitz pickups. Etc. lots of 11-11 work; red zone. Has been a huge issue last couple years. This area should be helped by 2 factors: stronger run game; re-inclusion of L. Thomas— John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2023
The tennis ball machine after practice is an Eric Bieniemy addition.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
“Hand-eye coordination,” he said. “Wait’ll we put dots on them and they have to call out the colors.” pic.twitter.com/xa1lE3vJRN
daily dose of @Sam7Howell to @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/o9zh8X7xiz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2023
ok @emmanuelforbes7 we see you pic.twitter.com/UJ7TEfW5jh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 2, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes is going to be a playmaker!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 2, 2023
I sat down with the @Commanders first round draft pick.
We talked a little bit about Sam Howell.
Emmanuel told me, "Sam is really good. He knows how to place the ball well. He knows how to take control of the offense."
Positive sign pic.twitter.com/TV7Ca1yGA2
I caught up with one of the all-time “good guys” @EfeObadaUK after the 2nd day of Full Pads at @Commanders camp— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 2, 2023
Google his story if you have time, the epitome of not letting your circumstances dictate your work ethic #YoungestInChargeMovement pic.twitter.com/VnHAEoedix
#Commanders UDFA Mason Brooks who impressed at guard during yesterdays camp in which he had coaches hyped. Stuffin Mathis multiple times. Here he is bullying grown men. Real shot at the 53. #HTTC https://t.co/Ahf8R9DRmU— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) August 2, 2023
Josh Harris, Terry McLaurin, Ron Rivera. pic.twitter.com/9pTwxAGD7L— Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 2, 2023
"The Washington Commanders sold the fewest tickets last season and generated $64 million in net revenue, which ranked 28th, up three spots from the previous season." https://t.co/tjTMtfN3V7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
I mean this how we practice anyways https://t.co/FUlDResxqY— Scoota Harris (@Scoooota8) August 2, 2023
Last season there were a record 5 quarterbacks who threw at least 300 passes and averaged less than 10 yards per completion. h/t @Stathead pic.twitter.com/KA2kZQYrfC— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) August 2, 2023
I definitely understand this argument. I went to look at the numbers.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) August 2, 2023
Jackson's pass DVOA was -9.2% the year before his leap.
Allen's pass DVOA was -11.8%.
Hurts' pass DVOA was -17.6% in only 160 passes.
Fields last year was at -34.5%. It was a lot worse than the other guys,… https://t.co/BCCvC7rDt1
Colts sign Amari Rodgers, waive Johnny King. https://t.co/bg6g9duKAd— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 2, 2023
Jaylon Smith working out for Raiders. https://t.co/dqF0OfXNuZ— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 2, 2023
Report: #Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike could face up to 2-years in Prison for allegedly betting on Broncos and Iowa State games, according to complaint that was filed Tuesday, via @TheAthleticNFL— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 2, 2023
Uwazurike placed 32 bets on #Broncos players and games last year during his rookie… pic.twitter.com/sCk3Mpr37N
Don Geronimo released a statement: pic.twitter.com/ADwvC9xLVb— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 2, 2023
Jamaica had to launch a GoFundMe to help pay for their trip to the Women’s World Cup.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 2, 2023
They just knocked out Brazil — and are headed to the Round of 16 for the first time in the nation’s history.pic.twitter.com/IdKwlFXt1s
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...