Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S4:E27

Thank God it’s Tuesday! We have ourselves a 53-man roster. Let’s see how it changes over the next week and a half.

Josh Harris has been doing two-a-days at an intensive hand-shaking workshop/camp. Joe Buck won’t know what hit him the next time they are sharing a booth.

Also...at what point will the Arizona Cardinals stop signaling to the world they have no intention of winning any games this season? You can’t even call it tanking anymore...it’s something else at this point. Which makes week one all that more perilous for the Commanders. This should be an IMG vs Bishop Sycamore kind of game—I wonder if the Cardinals hired those coaches for this season?

Tonight, on Offseason On the Brink, the official Commanders offseason show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 11 days out from the start of the 2023 season. Preseason wins never mattered to begin with, but they certainly mean even less now as we get ready for the real deal. We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM EST.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE!