Three players Washington should be pursuing on the waiver wire: 2023

Over the past few days, I’ve written articles on offensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends I thought might come available on final cutdowns today. Some of them did, others made their respective 53-man rosters.

The following three players are among the cream of the crop available given our current roster needs at this point.

Julian Good-Jones (G/C, Eagles)

With the best offensive line in football, you can bet your ass I’m scouring the Eagles’ cut down for potential talent. Julian Good-Jones is absolutely worth a closer look:

The six-foot-five, 319-pound blocker signed with the Eagles this past off-season after previously attending training camp with the team in 2020. Though he played offensive tackle in the CFL, he was moved to the interior of the line in Philadelphia as a guard. Good-Jones made 22 starts over two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2021-22) primarily at right tackle. Calgary allowed 17 sacks last year while helping produce an average of 6.4 yards per carry and 135.3 rushing yards per game, all of which ranked first in the CFL by a wide margin. In college, Good-Jones played and started 49 games over four seasons at Iowa State. He was an honourable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2017 and 2018 and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2019. As a senior, he helped pave the way for an Iowa State offence that broke school records for total offence, touchdowns, passing yards, and yards per play. The Cyclones also conceded just 16 sacks, the fewest in the conference that year.

Julian Good-Jones from @CycloneFB and @CRWarriorFB looks to be the starting left guard for the @Eagles. Good first series and helped clear the hole for the TD. — Justin Cook (@jbgcook) August 25, 2023

Marcelino McCrary-Ball (LB, 49ers)

There’s no way around it, the 49ers are completely stacked at linebacker. Originally, it had appeared that they might cut one of their stellar, late round, rookies - Jalen Graham or Dee Winters - today, but instead they cut MMB.

McCrary-Ball was a safety-linebacker hybrid in college at Indiana who was a rookie last year. This pre-season, he impressed significantly, with the ability to play either WILL or SAM LB, and he took a ton of snaps with the first team defense. He’s a run-stopper with the ability to provide solid coverage as well.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 83 out of 843 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/63vsugQQV3 #RAS pic.twitter.com/WJaAHjIlWk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2022

Marcelino McCrary Ball with a nice hit defending the screen. pic.twitter.com/V6RTQhZwEB — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 13, 2023

Travis Vokolek (TE, Ravens)

I covered Vokolek in my tight end article above, and he was the top vote getter in terms of a potential release candidate to pursue at 42% in support (#2 was Albert Okwuegbunam, at 17%, who the Eagles just traded for).

The victim of arguably the strongest TE room in the league, Vokolek is unlikely to make it through waivers. A surefire upgrade over Curtis Hodges, and a potential upgrade over John Bates, Vokolek should absolutely be strongly considered by Washington as they look to strengthen their tight end unit.

Ravens have waived UDFA TE Travis Vokolek, who had two TDs in preseason. I suspect he could get some interest on the waiver wire. He had strong summer, but Ravens had their 3 TEs in place coming into summer. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 29, 2023

Travis Vokolek came out of college as a blocking TE and had a slow start to training camp, but he's worked really hard to improve his receiving ability in Baltimore. Still think 3 TEs + Ricard block his path to the 53, but he should stick around on the practice squad. — Nikhil Mehta (@nmehtaUR2022) August 22, 2023

Pass-Blocking, Draft TEs, 2022:

1. Travis Vokolek, 81.5

2. Brayden Willis, 81.2 (!!)



Run-Blocking, Draft TEs, 2022:

1. Michael Mayer, 82.1

2. Darnell Washington, 81.3

3. Brayden Willis, 80.3 (!!)#49ers might have gotten one of the best blocking tight ends in the 7th round. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) May 2, 2023

TE: Travis Vokolek, 6'06" 255lbs, UDFAN, Nebraska



Great size, soft hands,decent blocker but needs coaching in that area, 4.7 forty. Strong enough to break tackles. Waived by Baltimore pic.twitter.com/hmTANGDFu8 — Green & Gold Draft (@GandGdraft) August 29, 2023