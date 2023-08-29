Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about today’s roster cuts

The Washington Commanders trimmed their roster down to 53 players today. Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew met with the media after the 4pm deadline. The roster is fluid, and some moves like re-signing FB/TE Alex Armah and C Tyler Larsen are expected. That will require other roster moves, and they are also monitoring other team’s cuts. Mitchell Tinsley, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Howell, and Curtis Hodges all got different levels of hype from Washington’s top brass. Rivera is comfortable with the roster, and he’s really confident with the playmakers around his young QB.

Roster is fluid:

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew addressing the media. Mayhew said the roster is fluid right now, and the team will monitor the waiver wire going forward — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2023

When discussing Tyler Larsen and Alex Armah being cut, both Martin Mayhew and Ron Rivera both remind everyone "it's a fluid situation."

Folks: Those two will be back. Armah will have a role and they like Larsen as a backup. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2023

Defensive line:

Mayhew said the defensive line is a position group that's driving the whole defense. The Commanders ended up keeping 11 DLs on the initial 53 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2023

Wide receiver:

At the WR position Martin Mayhew said the Commanders top guys are cemented but the young guys can develop. Rivera said that Tinsley was real option "from Day 1" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2023

Mitchell Tinsley:

Rivera on Tinsley: "The biggest thing is from day one you just saw it. ... He progressed and progressed. He's a young man we felt confident about his growth and development." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2023

Curtis Hodges:

Ron Rivera said he views Curtis Hodges as a rookie who has size and ability but not time to prove himself. "Guys like that are very hard to find." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2023

Rivera said b/c Curtis Hodges couldn't practice much last year, "that's a rookie right there. He's a young man with a tremendous skillset. Those physical traits are difficult to find." — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2023

Sam Howell:

Mayhew on Sam Howell: "The first time I saw him live was at Dyami (Brown) pro day....He went out and put it on the line that day, I saw the arm strength and accuracy" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2023

On Sam Howell, Mayhew said the QB has been outstanding. He has the athleticism to get out of the pocket and poise. "I have a lot of confidence in him." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2023

Mayhew on what he likes about Howell: “Create things off schedule. He has athleticism to find guys down field.” — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) August 29, 2023

Rivera says his comments about wishing he went to Howell earlier are "hindsight" and he adds that Washington was in the middle of the playoff chase and it was tough to make a move — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2023

Fullback/Tight end:

Martin Mayhew: "There is value with having a fullback, and a very fluid situation with us right now. I think we're carrying four TEs now. We'll see how it plays out." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2023

Comfortable with the roster:

Rivera said he feels "very comfortable" with the roster. It's a young, physical group and they're deep in certain areas — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2023

Linebackers:

Rivera makes clear that he's comfortable only breaking camp w 4 LBs bc Washington plays so little base 4-3. I agree w him there. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2023

Saahdiq Charles:

Martin Mayhew on Saahdiq Charles: "This is the best that he's played since I've been here." He said Charles had a really strong camp. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 29, 2023

UDFA WRs:

Mayhew said the UDFA WRs was probably the best group of undrafted players that they've had — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 29, 2023

Howell’s weapons:

Rivera says "we feel really confident" about the playmakers surrounding Sam Howell. He adds the joint practices w Baltimore gave them a much better understanding of his team for this time of year — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 29, 2023

Practice squad:

Ron Rivera said many of the players cut today are ones they'd like to try to get back on the practice squad.



Less so with those cut yesterday. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 29, 2023

