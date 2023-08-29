 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about today’s roster cuts

Cut day

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders trimmed their roster down to 53 players today. Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew met with the media after the 4pm deadline. The roster is fluid, and some moves like re-signing FB/TE Alex Armah and C Tyler Larsen are expected. That will require other roster moves, and they are also monitoring other team’s cuts. Mitchell Tinsley, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Howell, and Curtis Hodges all got different levels of hype from Washington’s top brass. Rivera is comfortable with the roster, and he’s really confident with the playmakers around his young QB.

Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew Presser

Roster is fluid:

Defensive line:

Wide receiver:

Mitchell Tinsley:

Curtis Hodges:

Sam Howell:

Fullback/Tight end:

Comfortable with the roster:

Linebackers:

Saahdiq Charles:

UDFA WRs:

Howell’s weapons:

Practice squad:

Chase Young:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...