Commanders Reacts Survey: Washington can (finally) get off to a fast start and make it to the playoffs

For the first quarter of the 2023 season, Washington has an interesting 4-game slate.

Week 1

Favored by 7 points against the visiting (and apparently ‘Collapsing for Caleb’ Cardinals

Week 2

3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Sean Payton coached Broncos

Week 3

4.5-point underdogs at home against the AFC East Bills

Week 4

6.5-point underdogs against the defensing NFC and NFC East champion Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

For our first question of this week’s Reacts survey, we ask you to predict the Commanders’ record after those 4 games.

The second question is a simple yes-no response: Are the Commanders a 2023 playoff team?

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

POLL QUESTIONS

