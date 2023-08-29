All aTwitter: 29 August 2023 - Rivera on Sam Howell: “If I would have known this, I would have played him sooner”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Moves:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 28, 2023
OT Braeden Daniels to IR. Out for 2023. Development required.
Released:
WR Zion Bowens
LB Milo Eifler
CB DaMarcus Fields
LB Ferrod Gardner
S Joshua Kalu
WR Marcus Kemp
DT Isaiah Mack
DT Anthony Montalvo
OL Aaron Montiero
RB Jaret Patterson
DE Joshua Pryor
CB DJ Stirgus
#Commanders coach Ron Rivera admitted that he wasn't aware of how good Sam Howell was throughout the 2022 season, or he would've started him sooner, via @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2023
Rivera recalled talking to his wife: "All we f---ing talked about was the quarterback, I kept saying, f--k, if I… pic.twitter.com/L9gP8Hmqrb
It was just preseason (last year). It was a meaningless game (((Dallas). Easy to look good in camp. They aren’t game planning in scrimmages (Bmore). It’s just preseason (this year)— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) August 28, 2023
I’m sure when he throttles the Cards it’ll be cuz he’s playin the worst team
Keep making excuses pic.twitter.com/uR8yCcELMX
Since 2018, @Pschrags has revealed his Top 10 Breakout Players of the Year in the last week of August.— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 28, 2023
At #10, @Commanders WR Jahan Dotson.
"Dotson missed 5 games last year & still led all rookies in TDs. He's healthy, in a new offense, and can fly." pic.twitter.com/eGUImyZT8X
We're throwin' down in D.C. to kick off the season!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 28, 2023
Franklin Park
Fri., Sept. 8
5-8pm
Love it! They’ve got better moves then me https://t.co/Bl3Gzuv5vH— SamuelCosmi (@SamCosmi) August 27, 2023
Terry is just a different person man. That’s what wanna see from your players, your stars….just an ability to connect to everyone they meet. Those people are rare in this world https://t.co/Z5HP9Am38m— UNCLE RONNIE!!!! ♂️ (@SooEffinAWEsome) August 27, 2023
.@EAMaddenNFL there's a reason he's called a ball hawk@emmanuelforbes7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/iWHnFv2x7G— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 28, 2023
#Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon says he won't name a Week 1 starting QB because he wants to maintain a "competitive advantage." pic.twitter.com/m8wJvSkKX0— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2023
Lions’ QB Nate Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter of Friday night’s preseason finale against the Panthers, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023
Dak Prescott don’t RESPECT the Trey Lance trade!! Regardless what you think about the trade, your QB1 is upset— Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) August 27, 2023
@kb_973 pic.twitter.com/KwTfsa6Kpx
“Oh no, they got Trey Lance! I better hurry up and sign this contract.” @RossTuckerNFL is NOT here for your “Dak Leverage” takes.@LabattUSA #ad MSG21+ pic.twitter.com/cl05EcRRLI— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 28, 2023
Odds for the first QB benched and first HC fired aren't looking good for Sam Howell and Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/TkfdCqcjuh— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) August 28, 2023
Here's a side by side of a hit Tua Tagovailoa took yesterday (left) and a similar hit he took during Week Two of last season vs. the Buffalo Bills (right).— Tyler DeSena (@DeSenaSports) August 28, 2023
The difference in control and momentum is staggering. Great work from him and his team. https://t.co/KAtcx7bOnH pic.twitter.com/wvxefaF0HV
The bottle drill: Snappers actually don’t drag the ball on the ground as they snap, they bring the ball up, hitching at their elbows slightly and then sling shot the ball back directly to the target.— Brendan Cahill (@brendancahill_) August 28, 2023
To make sure you don’t skid the ball while snapping, use an empty bottle of… pic.twitter.com/NDJgnaMSvt
You may have missed it but when Connor Williams snapped that ball at a low flying airplane, Tua tried to dive on the ball, and after he realized he missed it and the defender on his back might get it, he knocked the ball clear over to Kendall Lamm. pic.twitter.com/Z8RXE9sOnf— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) August 27, 2023
Executive Director of Senior Bowl @JimNagy_SB joins us to share this year's watchlist, and highlight the projected top-QB from @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/lsT6etIifx— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 23, 2023
