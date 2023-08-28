The Arizona Cardinals cut Colt McCoy; expected to start Joshua Dobbs Week 1 vs the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were expected to open their season against the Arizona Cardinals with Colt McCoy under center. Kyler Murray is the team’s “franchise QB” but he tore his ACL last year, and the team has a new head coach(Jonathan Gannon) and GM(Monti Ossenfort). The Cardinals have been trading off assets, but also picked up their new starting QB via trade. Joshua Dobbs signed with the Cleveland Browns after starting the last two games for the Titans last season. The Cardinals traded a 5th round pick for Dobbs and a 7th round pick. Dobbs played against the Commanders in the second preseason game and went 8-16 for 77 yards with an INT and 11 yards rushing.

The Washington Commanders are starting Sam Howell in Eric Bieniemy’s first season as Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator. Questions about Terry McLaurin’s turf toe injury and the offensive line remain, but the team is very high on new starting QB Sam Howell. Washington’s defense is still the strength of the team, and should be able to help overcome the 7-point home spread.

And now the Cardinals have released veteran QB Colt McCoy, per league sources.



Either veteran Josh Dobbs, whom Arizona acquired last week, or rookie fifth-round pick QB Clayton Tune will start opening day at Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Commanders -7

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Commanders -325, Cardinals +260