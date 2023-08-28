Potential tight end targets after roster cut downs

After having covered potential offensive line and linebacker targets yesterday, today I’ll turn my attention to a group of tight ends - some of whom have already been cut - who could possibly upgrade Washington’s TE room.

Miller Forristall (Browns)

Forristall was cut by the Browns on Sunday, but during the pre-season, he looked very good in several of their games. He’s not the fastest tight end on the field - though he comps fairly similarly to John Bates - but he appears to have very good hands. In three pre-season games, he had 8 receptions for 89 yards.

Forristall, who played in college at Alabama, was originally picked up by the Titans in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, and spent time in both the Saints’ and Browns’ organizations. As many will remember, it’s not unusual for tight ends to take several years to develop after initially coming into the league.

The #Browns top graded offensive players against the #Commanders according to @PFF:



QB Kellen Mond - 90.8

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson - 88.6

TE Miller Forristall - 86.8

G Tyrone Wheatley - 78.0

WR Austin Watkins Jr. - 74.8 pic.twitter.com/Om4SFsIkJ1 — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) August 12, 2023

The #Browns top graded offensive players against the #Chiefs according to @PFF min 20 snaps:



RT Jack Conklin - 74.6

TE Miller Forristall - 73.9

LT James Hudson lll - 69.2

TE David Njoku - 69.1

RT Dawand Jones - 68.8 pic.twitter.com/BRTE2WOFjs — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) August 27, 2023

Miller Forristall with a Browns touchdown pic.twitter.com/bjYIinjI3g — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) August 28, 2022

Albert Okwuegbunam (possible cut from the Broncos)

Taken in the 4th round of the 2020 draft out of Missouri, Albert O has been fairly underwhelming during his three years in the league, collecting 54 receptions for 546 yards and 4 TDs. There’s a sentiment that his time in Denver could potentially be approaching an end.

The highly athletic Okwuegbunam would likely be a pass-catching TE in the same mold as Cole Turner. Would he be an upgrade?

Albert Okwuegbunam is an exciting receiving TE, but Broncos have that in Greg Dulcich. Would they carry four TEs when they're also already carrying FB Michael Burton on the 53?



Albert O might not clear waivers for the practice squad. Is a trade possible? https://t.co/oHHhX21HNW — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) August 28, 2023

Rodney Williams (Steelers)

The Steelers have one of the deeper tight end rooms in the league, with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington having involved significant draft investment over the past several years.

Williams was a converted wide receiver out of the University of Tennessee-Martin who came into the league initially with the Broncos.

This pre-season, Williams was a leading candidate for the Isaac Redman Award, Behind the Steel Curtain’s version of our Mason/Brennan Award.

Like what I'm seeing from TE Rodney Williams in the run-blocking department.



Strong practice squad candidate. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/VW9xHtAw1s — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) August 22, 2023

Look at TE Rodney Williams make the tackle on kick coverage. I like him. This Steelers' room is deep. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 20, 2023

Peyton Hendershot/Hunter Luepke (Cowboys)

Hendershot was picked up out of Indiana as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and Luepke was grabbed this year as an UDFA out of North Dakota State. At least one of them - perhaps both - is unlikely to make Dallas’ roster.

#Cowboys run blocking grades per @PFF vs Seahawks:



1. Jalen Tolbert 76.0

2. Peyton Hendershot 74.5

3. Josh Ball 71.7

4. Alex Taylor 63.2

5. Jalen Brooks — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) August 21, 2023

I think if the #Cowboys wanted to cut Hunter Luepke in hopes of sliding him over to the practice squad quietly, they didn’t do themselves any favors tonight. He looks as versatile as he did at North Dakota State.

pic.twitter.com/IUJ9YBIyan — Ernie (@es3_09) August 27, 2023

Travis Vokolek (Ravens)

The Ravens seem to have an incredible knack for finding talented tight ends, so they’re always a good place to look for skilled players who might fall of their roster. Travis Vokolek dismantled Washington’s defense this pre-season and, like Forristall before, made an immediate impression.

Vokolek was an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, and on a team with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, and Patrick Ricard, he’s likely to be the odd man out.

Anthony Brown finds the rookie TE Travis Vokolek for the TD



: #BALvsWAS on ESPN

: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/FbgrbphBDw — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023

TRAVIS VOKOLEK TOUCHDOWN #2 OF THE NIGHT



pic.twitter.com/SSO1ulqRTJ — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) August 22, 2023