 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Potential tight end targets after roster cut downs

By KyleSmithforGM
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

After having covered potential offensive line and linebacker targets yesterday, today I’ll turn my attention to a group of tight ends - some of whom have already been cut - who could possibly upgrade Washington’s TE room.

Miller Forristall (Browns)

Forristall was cut by the Browns on Sunday, but during the pre-season, he looked very good in several of their games. He’s not the fastest tight end on the field - though he comps fairly similarly to John Bates - but he appears to have very good hands. In three pre-season games, he had 8 receptions for 89 yards.

Forristall, who played in college at Alabama, was originally picked up by the Titans in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, and spent time in both the Saints’ and Browns’ organizations. As many will remember, it’s not unusual for tight ends to take several years to develop after initially coming into the league.

Albert Okwuegbunam (possible cut from the Broncos)

Taken in the 4th round of the 2020 draft out of Missouri, Albert O has been fairly underwhelming during his three years in the league, collecting 54 receptions for 546 yards and 4 TDs. There’s a sentiment that his time in Denver could potentially be approaching an end.

The highly athletic Okwuegbunam would likely be a pass-catching TE in the same mold as Cole Turner. Would he be an upgrade?

Rodney Williams (Steelers)

The Steelers have one of the deeper tight end rooms in the league, with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington having involved significant draft investment over the past several years.

Williams was a converted wide receiver out of the University of Tennessee-Martin who came into the league initially with the Broncos.

This pre-season, Williams was a leading candidate for the Isaac Redman Award, Behind the Steel Curtain’s version of our Mason/Brennan Award.

Peyton Hendershot/Hunter Luepke (Cowboys)

Hendershot was picked up out of Indiana as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and Luepke was grabbed this year as an UDFA out of North Dakota State. At least one of them - perhaps both - is unlikely to make Dallas’ roster.

Travis Vokolek (Ravens)

The Ravens seem to have an incredible knack for finding talented tight ends, so they’re always a good place to look for skilled players who might fall of their roster. Travis Vokolek dismantled Washington’s defense this pre-season and, like Forristall before, made an immediate impression.

Vokolek was an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, and on a team with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, and Patrick Ricard, he’s likely to be the odd man out.

Poll

Which of these tight ends, if any, would you like to see Washington add?

view results
  • 8%
    Miller Forristall
    (23 votes)
  • 19%
    Albert Okwuegbunam
    (51 votes)
  • 1%
    Rodney Williams
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    Peyton Hendershot
    (5 votes)
  • 10%
    Hunter Luepke
    (27 votes)
  • 42%
    Travis Vokolek
    (111 votes)
  • 16%
    None of these.
    (43 votes)
263 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...