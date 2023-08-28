All aTwitter: 28 August 2023 - “The hay is in the barn”, now players wait to learn their NFL fates

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Ron Rivera declines to update Chase Young's status following a doctor meeting on Friday to determine when he can take on contact.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2023
Teams are not obligated to discuss injuries until Week 1. So, he didn’t.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. averaged 7.2 yards per carry in the preseason (17 att., 122 yds.).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 27, 2023
Jake Fromm tonight— PAIN (@Xommanders) August 27, 2023
13/18 72.2COMP%
144 YDS
2TD
132.6 passer rating pic.twitter.com/x9Pqf9NfcF
The fashionable Mason Brooks on waiting to hear about roster cuts... pic.twitter.com/xziaOAElMa— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 27, 2023
Mitchell Tinsley played well throughout camp and preseason, culminating last night w 89 rec yards and a TD. Tinsley believes he’s done enough to make the 53 but knows that’s not up to him. Full intvw here https://t.co/VSaSQP476n pic.twitter.com/vTHoZf11KD— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 27, 2023
Tinsley feels like one of those everyone gets worked up about maybe losing but lands on the practice squad a day later.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2023
He's been pretty impressive for sure, but even if he lands elsewhere, Commanders pretty deep at WR, Tinsley wouldn't see much time regardless. https://t.co/W69XG4k5De
Highest graded Washington players from yesterday:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) August 27, 2023
Offense
Mitchell Tinsley: 90.3
Ricky Stromberg: 83.3
Trent Scott: 80.9
Defense
Khaleke Hudson: 91.4
Efe Obada: 90
William Bradley-King: 89.5
PFF offense preseason week 3 grades for commanders #httc pic.twitter.com/m1ZjIJrNtN— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) August 27, 2023
Grades continued pic.twitter.com/bVxFPe5fGk— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) August 27, 2023
Back-to-back drops by Kaz Allen.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 26, 2023
Not looking very good for his chances to make the roster either pic.twitter.com/WekvABM8zO
Stromberg looking a bit awkward in space on this draw to end the half pic.twitter.com/R0OLIH2wHp— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 26, 2023
Paul does not have the greatest lateral movement. I think that’s why the staff prefers Charles at G. pic.twitter.com/IRXyC5iols— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 26, 2023
Commanders C Nick Gates was fined $10,927 for his unnecessary roughness penalty against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/HlapKrynlq— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 26, 2023
I remember how these next couple of days feel. Waiting, afraid of getting a call. My best advice.. You may get it once, you may get it 5 years straight like I did, or you may never get it. End of the day, no matter how much you're told no, Nobody can stop what God has for you— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) August 27, 2023
PFF defensive grades preseason week 3 commanders #httc pic.twitter.com/fhXT9p0mOk— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) August 27, 2023
#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wore a camera on his helmet during OTA's/camp.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023
Here's a glimpse of what it looks like from his view.... Pretty cool.
( ️ @FinsPhanatics)pic.twitter.com/PZD2Mj0Loh
The #Titans have released kicker Michael Badgley. They currently don't have a kicker on the roster. pic.twitter.com/5uxEhkfCl8— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023
The Dolphins say Daewood Davis has been released from the hospital and will return today to Miami, accompanied by team personnel.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 27, 2023
This is interesting: While discussing the Trey Lance trade, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones implied that they wanted to draft #Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts a few years ago had he fallen in the draft: pic.twitter.com/lyJDNA7NwJ— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023
Man, if Sam Howell looked like this there is no way he’d see the field in reg season.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) August 27, 2023
Then again this is preseason and nothing matters. Fields may be just fine once the regular season starts.
But Sam Howell couldn’t have shown this in a preseason game and hung onto his job. https://t.co/ln8EA20LXg
.@Stromburski reppin' the @Nationals #CINvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3cQmARepXX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2023
That’s our guy https://t.co/fPsxv9dgtf— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 28, 2023
Washington Commanders President Jason Wright shared on the preseason finale broadcast that co-owner Magic Johnson will attend the team’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at home on September 10. pic.twitter.com/BREWcHFfMS— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) August 27, 2023
Record vs Payroll:— DC Sports Buzz (@DCSportsBuzzz) August 27, 2023
New York Yankees: 62-67, $279.3M
Washington Nationals: 61-69, $92.9M
San Diego Padres: 61-69, $252.6M
New York Mets: 59-71, $344M
Judging by how these teams are playing, the 2023 #Nats will finish better than the three highest payrolls in MLB.
Insane.
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...