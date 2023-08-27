All aTwitter: 27 August 2023 - Stock up for Tinsley; stock down for Kaz Allen; Commanders finish preseason 3-0

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders are the new Ravens. They can't be stopped in the preseason. 3-0 this August.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 27, 2023
The next time they play will be in 15 days, for real, at home, against the Arizona Cardinals. They are 7-point favorites.
The last time the Commanders went undefeated in the preseason was 2013 cc: @BenStandig— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 27, 2023
the reaction from the sideline >>>— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/FlR6JEMtVf
DILLY DILLY!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 | @B_Dillon44 pic.twitter.com/6MbVutlDUX
Fromm & @brycen_tremayne give us our first lead!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/VdMwArtLYO
.@Gore_D1 in space!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/GOyZAQUfVt
Don't test @TCF5_— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/LkLPZBhJHi
Just before halftime, Jace Whittaker nabs the tipped ball and makes a huge INT for the @commanders— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
: Stream #CINvsWAS on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/GGhDKQsT73
Welcome to the NFL, @MitchTinsley15— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/38NxcR7Qpi
LEKE!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 26, 2023
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 | @KhalekeHudson pic.twitter.com/VqicFec6dN
Mason Brooks out here just tossing guys around pic.twitter.com/p6uBudXPYC— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2023
Mason Brooks (RG), is a BULLY! pic.twitter.com/OiXxIVr1y0— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2023
A closer look at the Quan Martin hit! pic.twitter.com/EQaJHObAcN— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 26, 2023
Kaz Allen having a VERY ROUGH NIGHT pic.twitter.com/wvO2VztWNK— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 27, 2023
Tinsley with ANOTHER TD! This guy deserves a roster spot pic.twitter.com/tcOsK5krMz— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 26, 2023
Tinsley likely wasn’t drafted because the sub 200lbs/4.6 WR has a lot to overcome, but he’s showing an ability to get open. Elite 3-cone and short area quicks. Smart and tough. He’s making it interesting.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) August 27, 2023
Unpopular opinions from me so far, still think Tinsley is a practice squad guy for now. Pringle probably WR5. Milne probably WR6/returner with Allen having a bad night.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 27, 2023
Seen some suggest Fromm QB2 over Brissett. He’s made a nice case to keep 3 QBs, but Brissett still firmly QB2
Not just the fumble. His route running/hands have made it tough. Question for staff has always been…— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 27, 2023
More polished WR/less explosive returner (Dax) or less polished WR/more explosive returner (Kaz)?
Still, tough night for Allen. https://t.co/Vv7WWdFbuj
The #Bucs will place C Ryan Jensen on season-ending Injury Reserve thanks to the complications from the knee injury that robbed him of nearly all of last season, GM Jason Licht announced. The injury is so significant that Jensen likely had played his last down in the NFL.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023
Video: First TD of the season for likely 1st overall pick in the 2024 Draft, USC Caleb Williams.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 27, 2023
Went to Dorian Singer.pic.twitter.com/G2dStVZzfEhttps://t.co/yf6T3iFclQ
Our Kickoff Kid for the second half...— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2023
Beau Way in his @JR1ERA jersey pic.twitter.com/BCxzs91riP
Fit is , @commanders— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
: Stream #CINvsWAS on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/WGr6Tp99xU
