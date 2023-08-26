 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 21-19

The Commanders hosted the Bengals for the preseason finale

By Scott Jennings
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for their final preseason game. Three starters on the offensive line(Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi) played in the opening series. They were replaced by Chris Paul, Ricky Stromberg, and Tyler Larsen respectively. Mitchell Tinsley scored his first TD of the preseason, and several defensive backups showed up in the first half.

OL starters playing a series:

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Kaz Allen:

Saahdiq Charles:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Dax Milne:

Chris Rodriguez:

Dax Milne drop:

Jacoby Brissett —-> Cole Turner:

Failed fourth down:

OL starters:

2nd-team DEs:

Khaleke Hudson vs Chase Brown:

Bengals TD:

2nd team OL:

Jacoby Brissett sacked:

2nd Quarter

Quan Martin vs Stanley Morgan:

Christian Holmes:

Khaleke Hudson:

David Mayo:

Mitchell Tinsley TD!:

Jacoby Brissett:

Tariq Castro-Fields:

Bengals FG:

Jake Fromm time:

Kaz Allen:

Quan Martin hit stick:

Terrell Burgess deflection:

Jace Whittaker INT:

3rd Quarter

Quan Martin:

Derrick Gore:

Mitchell Tinsley’s 2nd TD ruled down at the 1:

Brycen Tremayne TD:

Kaz Allen muffed punt:

4th Quarter

Bengals FG:

3rd string OL:

Jarret Patterson:

Jake Fromm —-> Brandon Dillon TD:

Bengals TD:

Jace Whittaker 2-point conversion stop:

Fans doing the wave at FedEx Field:

4th down stop:

KJ Henry:

Undefeated:

