Washington Commanders defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 21-19

The Washington Commanders hosted the Cincinnati Bengals for their final preseason game. Three starters on the offensive line(Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi) played in the opening series. They were replaced by Chris Paul, Ricky Stromberg, and Tyler Larsen respectively. Mitchell Tinsley scored his first TD of the preseason, and several defensive backups showed up in the first half.
OL starters playing a series:
That group worked with QB Jacoby Brissett all week, which was the biggest tip-off. Gates said they need to still learn how one another handles various blocking situations etc.
1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Washington has won the toss and will receive. Here come Jacoby Brissett and the Commanders' offense
Kaz Allen:
Kaz Allen back returning kicks again. Let's see if he has a chance to show off his explosiveness a couple times today
Saahdiq Charles:
Thought Saahdiq Charles has done a good job in pass protection so far. Helped knock down Lucas' edge defender and provided good pocket protection on that last third down
Jacoby Brissett —-> Dax Milne:
Dax Milne picks up a first down. Good throw from Brissett. Good protection. #HTTC
Chris Rodriguez:
Love the way Rodriguez runs. He's a player. #HTTC
Dax Milne drop:
Missed opportunity for Milne there. Needs to catch that. #HTTC
Jacoby Brissett —-> Cole Turner:
Cole Turner with the catch and first down conversion. Cool play w Brissett on the move. Turner spot so secure I'm Almost surprised he's playing
Failed fourth down:
Brissett's pass tipped on fourth down. Nearly picked. Bengals take over at their own 39
OL starters:
If iOL only plays one series, I thought it was a pretty good one.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 26, 2023
- Handled stunts well
- Liked Saahdiq Charles's strength in pass and run vs. DT Zach Carter
- Sam Cosmi got bull-rushed one rep for a pressure but overall stout
2nd-team DEs:
First two DEs on the field for Washington: Efe Obada and Casey Toohill.
Khaleke Hudson vs Chase Brown:
And Chase Brown gets blown up by Khaleke Hudson for a TFL
Great run fit from Khaleke Hudson there. He's my 3rd LB on the roster
Bengals TD:
Touchdown Bengals. Browning's pass to Andrei Iosivas is completed for a seven-yard gain in the end zone. The score after the PAT: Bengals 7, Commanders 0
DB's Christian Holmes and Terrell Burgess clearly were mixed up and expecting the other player to be on the blown coverage. TD Cincinnati as they lead the @commanders 7-0 in the 1st qtr.
2nd team OL:
Chris Paul, Stromberg and Tyler Larsen now in on the Commanders' OL
Jacoby Brissett sacked:
Commanders punting after a sack on Brissett.
2nd Quarter
Quan Martin vs Stanley Morgan:
That was really great closing speed and a solid tackle from Quan Martin on Stanley Morgan. Second down coming up
Christian Holmes:
SIP!
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 | @sip_662 pic.twitter.com/y2hBP1Vn71
Khaleke Hudson:
Khaleke Hudson having a big day so far. Just blew up a screen play on third down. Bengals punting from their own 17
Khaleke Hudson has made two very nice plays on two drives tonight.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 26, 2023
He blew up a run play for a loss of four and just fought through a block to make a tackle on a screen for a loss of five. Not a bad way to get noticed through two drives. #Commanders
LEKE!
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 | @KhalekeHudson pic.twitter.com/VqicFec6dN
David Mayo:
Lockdown defense by David Mayo
: Stream #CINvsWAS on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/k4uRJtKUSE
Mitchell Tinsley TD!:
Welcome to the NFL, @MitchTinsley15
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/38NxcR7Qpi
Smooth moves by @MitchTinsley15
: Stream #CINvsWAS on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/KUaDIKwysf
Touchdown Washington. Mitchell Tinsley was wide open on the play, and the Penn State UDFA ended the play in the end zone for a 39-yard play. Washington ties the score, 7-7
Jacoby Brissett:
Thought Brissett has showed some good pocket awareness while keeping his eyes downfield on that last drive. Had to avoid a sack on back-to-back plays, including the TD to Tinsley.
That might end up being his last drive of the day. His stats: 10-15, 96 yards, TD
That might end up being his last drive of the day. His stats: 10-15, 96 yards, TD
Tariq Castro-Fields:
Don't test @TCF5_
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/LkLPZBhJHi
Bengals FG:
And it's good. The Bengals go up 10-7 after an eight-play, 34-yard drive
Jake Fromm time:
Jake Fromm has entered the chat.
Jacoby Brissett: 10 of 15, 96 yards, TDP.
Jacoby Brissett: 10 of 15, 96 yards, TDP.
Kaz Allen:
Fromm puts this ball on the money. Dropped by Kaz
Back-to-back drops by Kaz Allen.
Not looking very good for his chances to make the roster either
Not looking very good for his chances to make the roster either pic.twitter.com/WekvABM8zO
Tonight's significant for roster hopeful WR Kaz Allen. Was just targeted on 2 straight passes; didn't catch either.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 26, 2023
Both were thrown poorly (by 3rd QB Fromm) but were catchable. The 1st was behind him and the second was too low, he had dropped down on to his butt to catch it.
Quan Martin hit stick:
A closer look at the Quan Martin hit!
Quan Martin showed off his speed to the edge earlier in the game, and right there showed his toughness laying out Charlie Jones ... as he develops hes going to be an exciting chess piece to watch
Terrell Burgess deflection:
Terrell Burgess just had a TD-saving deflection. Second down coming up
Jace Whittaker INT:
Just before halftime, Jace Whittaker nabs the tipped ball and makes a huge INT for the @commanders
: Stream #CINvsWAS on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/GGhDKQsT73
And we have an INT in the end zone by Jace Whittaker. Washington takes over and keeps the Bengals lead at three points
3rd Quarter
Quan Martin:
Quan Martin leading the Commanders with five tackles. Dude has been all over the place today
Derrick Gore:
.@Gore_D1 in space!
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/GOyZAQUfVt
That was a really nice move by Gore to juke Raymond Johnson. Would have been a TFL but managed to get five yards out of it
Mitchell Tinsley’s 2nd TD ruled down at the 1:
Ruled down at the one on replay.
Initial touchdown called back, but Washington is still at the 1-yard line. Tinsley still having a great game. Leading the Commanders with 76 yards on two catches
Brycen Tremayne TD:
Fromm & @brycen_tremayne give us our first lead!
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/VdMwArtLYO
Touchdown Washington. Brycen Tremayne gets a one-yard score to give Washington the lead, ending a nine-play, 94-yard drive. The score: WAS 14, CIN 10
Kaz Allen muffed punt:
Kaz Allen having a VERY ROUGH NIGHT
Uh-oh. Kaz Allen just muffed a punt inside the 10 yard-line.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 26, 2023
That could be a devastating blow for a player on the bubble tonight. He's got a chance to be the last WR in as the punt and kick returner. That won't help.
4th Quarter
Bengals FG:
Bengals narrow Washington's lead down to one point. McPherson hits a 35-yard field goal, ending a 10-play, 42-yard drive
3rd string OL:
Mason Brooks and Jaryd Jones-Smith are two young players that have shown firey attitudes all training camp. They wanted that work and we're willing to protect Jake Fromm was hit out of bounds. I like that kind of feistiness. #httc
Jarret Patterson:
Jaret Patterson may not make the Commanders, but he's proven himself capable of playing in NFL yet again this August.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 27, 2023
He's got 28 yards on two rushes tonight. Scored on a 15-yard reception last week. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season in the regular season. #Commanders
Jake Fromm —-> Brandon Dillon TD:
DILLY DILLY!
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 | @B_Dillon44 pic.twitter.com/6MbVutlDUX
Touchdown Washington. Jake Fromm throws his second score of the night with a seven-yard pass to Brandon Dillon. The score with 10:16 left: Washington 21, Bengals 13
Bengals TD:
Touchdown Bengals. Shedrick Jackson was wide open on the play for a 34-yard score. The ensuing two-point try was no good though, and the score is now Washington 21, Bengals 19
Jace Whittaker 2-point conversion stop:
21-19. Jace Whitaker stops two-point conversion after INT earlier.
Fans doing the wave at FedEx Field:
The wave going on at FedEx. Don't tell these folks the preseason don't matter
They're doing the wave at FedEx Field. I'll have whatever they're drinking.
4th down stop:
the reaction from the sideline >>>
#CINvsWAS | NBC-4 pic.twitter.com/FlR6JEMtVf
Commanders get a fourth-down stop and take over at the Bengals' 35-yard line
KJ Henry:
How about K.J. Henry? Nice rush there, should've drawn a hold but the officials want this to end. #HTTC
Undefeated:
That's it from FedExField. Washington holds on for a 21-19 win, going undefeated in the preseason
