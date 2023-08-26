All aTwitter: 26 August 2023 - Commanders ‘Salute to Service’ practice at Joint Base Andrews

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Inspired by @NickiJhabvala, I wanted to go through and highlight some of the reads these backs are making and hopefully highlight how smooth they were in their protection. Good coaching in the position room. They’ll be running a lot of 2/3 Jet pass concepts that need this. https://t.co/fxo445AWVj pic.twitter.com/RW75xcUhDg — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 25, 2023

One thing I’ve loved so far from Bieniemy is that all of the Man/Zone read concepts have little indicators built in to give the QB context clues, which streamlines the post-snap process. Whether it’s by bunch, alignments, Shacking, or motion, it makes life easier for all 11. https://t.co/c2GFFynHli — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 23, 2023

It’s not just being lazy and trying to just rely on basic motions for man/zone clues that aren’t dependable nowadays. It’s using subtle tools that provide clearer alignment reads to tell a much better story about coverage intent. All of which allows the QB to have efficient eyes. — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 23, 2023

Ravens pass off the HB Rail to negate the friction intended to beat M/M and, as a result, they cover Piano perfectly. This concept and Maestro are likely going to be staples for Washington as they develop a young QB. They’re simple Progression + Alert reads with inside triangles. https://t.co/JELLaGqzuE pic.twitter.com/roNIvwvklC — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 22, 2023

For anyone interested in the finer details of this offense and some of the coaching points of it for the QB, I compiled my diagrams relative to it in this folder. https://t.co/vC9NodWhkQ — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 22, 2023

oh hey it's Montez Sweat caving in half of an offensive line pic.twitter.com/tFFmOsudDp — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 25, 2023

Marjorie Harris, the wife of Josh Harris, made her first public address at Joint Base Andrews to troops and fans this afternoon.



Full speech: pic.twitter.com/xAv2dF7TYE — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 25, 2023

At the end of the Commanders’ practice at Joint Base Andrews, they had a young fan join to score the last TD. Players went nuts and did the Griddy with the boy afterward.



Eric Bieniemy said he didn’t even need to tell the boy to “finish” his run.



“Didn’t have to. He already… pic.twitter.com/7yve6c6CBX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 25, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell reminds him of another Redskins great. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/bY7nHpzuC1 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 25, 2023





The #Cowboys are in the process of completing a trade for former No. 3 overall pick #49ers QB Trey Lance, sources say. Lance gets a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/HKfBvMZjUm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2023

49ers’ GM John Lynch on trading QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/t6IL07FC55 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2023

It’s official. The 49ers decision to give up 3 first round picks to move up and draft Trey Lance is THE WORST DRAFT DAY MOVE OF ALL TIME. Only reason Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch aren’t fired is they hit on the last pick of last year’s draft in Brock Purdy. Now Trey has been… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2023

The #49ers famously gave up three 1st round picks and a third to the Dolphins as part of the Trey Lance trade.



The Dolphins turned those picks into Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Channing Tindall.https://t.co/XrkyAPbg8Ohttps://t.co/L3bDFpbCE2 pic.twitter.com/UcZxxuT57X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2023

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #49ers officially move on from Trey Lance, sending him to the #Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/2hu8fSm48d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2023

Ultimately the #49ers paid $27.85 million and three 1st round and one 3rd round picks for Lances' 4 starts and a 4th round pick from Dallas. Woof.... — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) August 26, 2023

It’s not what you think it is.



Especially in relation to @Dak.



That’s the main @richeisen takeaway on the Cowboys surprising trade for @treylance09 as he tells you in this instant reaction from his home office. pic.twitter.com/FWYcUGeVvL — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 26, 2023

Imagine if Purdy turns back into a pumpkin now... — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 26, 2023

Gotta take you to the closet, brother @RGIII



Can’t let this 49ers take slide https://t.co/CcU0vJ1Aw1 pic.twitter.com/KA1tKYK4pg — Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 26, 2023

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on deciding to play starters in the preseason: "I just think it's difficult to box without sparring."



Elite quote from Tomlin.pic.twitter.com/KmvujrNW63 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2023

.@EAMaddenNFL sent a ratings adjuster to training camp and the guys had a lot to say



retweet for the chance to win a #Madden24 code pic.twitter.com/GwyH2Kwb31 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 25, 2023

