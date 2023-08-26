2023 Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards: Who has the most hype headed into the final preseason game?

Former Washington Redskins 6th round draft pick Colt Brennan passed away at the way-too-young age of 37 two years ago. Brennan was a star in college at the University of Hawaii and brought that hype with him to Washington in 2008. Brennan was a cult sensation during his brief time here, and was the inspiration for the annual Mason/Brennan Preseason Hype! Awards here at Hogs Haven.

This was started as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to players that fans push to the moon before they play a snap, or after one great performance in the preseason. But it also puts the focus on some of the unheralded players who fans hype up and have a fighter’s chance at making Washington’s roster. Colt Brennan was a great college player that lit up the preseason, but injuries and other issues saw him flame out in the NFL early. RIP Colt and thanks for the inspiration.

(*Editor’s note: The text from the below description is word-for-word from the original fanpost that started this award in 2013)

Every season, a new class of draft picks and undrafted free agents are signed during the preseason. The majority of these players will never be on the roster for a regular season game, but the few diamond in the rough late round/UDFA players who do bring hope to players and fans. That racetrack betting slip that you find on the floor that someone didn’t scout properly. Redskins fans are very familiar with the hype that comes with the offseason, especially over the last two decades of dreary seasons. Between the overpriced free agent signings, and the overhyped preseason performances by rookies, we were the perennial offseason champions. Names like Marko Mitchell, Marcus Mason, Brandon Banks, and everyone’s favorite Colt Brennan became legendary in training camp and preseason, only to be relegated to the practice squad or the bowels of the depth chart, never to be heard from again. Last year’s preseason hero was Alfred Morris who rose up due to injury and necessity after being deemed a practice squad candidate by many, and we all know how that turned out. Hype is a very real, and very exciting part of football in the preseason. We all read the daily training camp reports and get excited at the prospect of a late round pass rusher getting sack after sack on 3rd string offensive lineman, or a wide receiver catching everything thrown his way, or a running back who’s not injured. The Mason/Brennan award has been given out unofficially by the fans for years to each preseason’s most hyped players, but now we’re going to make it official, and bring it to a vote. This week’s vote will cover the draft and training camp. Place your vote for who you feel has been the most hyped player up to this point, whether the hype is deserved or not. After each preseason game a new vote will be taken to see how the hype changes. The Rules: 1. Player must have been drafted late or signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Players that have only been on other teams practice squads that are signed by the team are also eligible. 2. A player that has been on the team for several years is still eligible if most of that time has been spent on the practice squad, inactive, or with very limited productivity/time

The Keenan “the Barbarian” Robinson Amendment: only 6th round draft picks or later for their first two years in the league.

The Nominees:

Jake Fromm, QB - FA(2022) - The third string QB always has a chance to shine in the preseason, but Jake Fromm became a legend when he led the game-winning drive that broke the greatest preseason streak in history. This is Super Bowl level hype and I don’t know how Fromm doesn’t win it this week.

Jake Fromm delivered some damn dimes to Tinsley on that last drive pic.twitter.com/bNInwlYs0W — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 23, 2023

Mason Brooks, OG - UDFA(2023) - Brooks was a priority UDFA signing after this year’s draft. His hype blew up in training camp three weeks ago, and has continued throughout camp as he battles veterans and make Juan Castillo jump for joy. Brooks was Joey Slye’s best friend after he kicked the game-winning FG vs the Ravens.

Mitch Tinsley, WR - UDFA(2023) - Another priority UDFA signing on offense, Mitch Tinsley has been making some highlight reel plays in camp, and made more plays vs the Browns. He continues to get targeted, and will likely have a big game vs the Bengals as he fights for the last WR spot.

Kazmeir Allen, WR - UDFA(2023) - Allen’s hype has been building back up from when he was initially signed as the Dax Milne replacement. Milne is dealing with an injury, and Allen has been taking advantage of his opportunity.

Kaz Allen showed good patience and toughness on his route. Closed the cushion and crossed the DBs face at the breakpoint and finished with a tough contested catch on 3rd down. I hope this pleases the "I need to see more at WR" crowd. pic.twitter.com/jzxitL5f2Y — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 23, 2023

Kaz Allen just ripped off a 20-yard punt return. Nice job getting upfield and hitting a spin to get more yardage. He had a 38-yard punt return last week (was negated by a hold).



He's squarely on the bubble. If he's kept it would likely be to return punts as WR6. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023

Brycen Tremayne, WR - UDFA(2023) - Tremayne was clutch in Jake Fromm’s final drive vs the Ravens. People are saying he’s a better prospect than fellow nominee Mitchell Tinsley

Chris Rodriguez, RB -6th round(2023) - Some of the shine came off of Rodriguez after a preseason fumble vs the Ravens, but he is still firmly on this year’s hype train.

Jarret Patterson, RB - UDFA signing(2021) - Patterson has been the lovable underdog ever since signing as an undrafted free agent. A preseason TD cements his spot back on this list.

The hometown kid cuts it to two



#BALvsWAS ESPN pic.twitter.com/cO3id7j4SZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023

28-26 Ravens. Jaret Patterson's grit is unbelievable. Scored on 15-yard reception after being face masked. But, Ravens stopped two-point conversion. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 22, 2023

Alex Armah, FB/TE - FA signing(2021) - Armah has been showing up in training camp, even if he’s not showing up on the stat sheet.

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB - Waivers(2022) - Castro-Fields was picked up on waivers before the start of last season, but he went on IR in October. He’s continued to make plays in camp, and will be in a dog fight for a roster spot.

Andre Jones, DE - 7th Round(2023) - Andre Jones is getting the hype that 5th round pick KJ Henry was traded up for to get. When he was drafted, you needed to deep dive on his college career and highlights, but now he’s getting reps with the 1s and looking like another late round find ala Kam Curl. Hype!

So, I've decided to try something different and start uploading these directly to X.



A look at Washington #Commanders 7th-round draft pick Andre Jones Jr. in college and his first 2 preseason games of his career. #FilmStudy #WatchinFilmWithPhil



MORE Filmroom:… pic.twitter.com/S4Brjv857M — The BnG® (@PhilipHughesNFL) August 23, 2023

Andre Jones screaming down the LOS.



7th-rounder is absolutely going to make the roster in Washington. pic.twitter.com/7IDRk1AJdz — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 22, 2023

Andre Jones getting gushed about for three minutes on Monday Night Football won't help him get to the practice squad if the Commanders don't keep him on their roster. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023