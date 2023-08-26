Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Week 3: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

The Washington Commanders are undefeated with Eric Bieniemy as their new Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, and they will be wrapping up the preseason with a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start, and play for a quarter to a quarter and a half per Ron Rivera. Sam Howell locked up the starting QB job, and will be preparing for the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tonight’s game is one the last opportunity for a lot of players to make an impact and impress the coaches. NFL rosters have to be cut down from 90 to 53 players on Tuesday, but most teams only have a few roster spots that are open, and those spots are critical to a lot of young players’ careers,

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals (1-0-1) @ Washington Commanders (1-0)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Date/Time: August 27, 2023, 6:05 p.m. ET

TV:

NBC4 DMV

WBFF BALTIMORE

WRLH RICHMOND

WSLS ROANOKE

WSOC CHARLOTTE

WTKR NORFOLK

Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)

Brian Mitchell (analyst)

Logan Paulsen (sideline)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV

DraftKings odds: Washington +3, 35 O/U

Commanders -162

Bengals +136

Prediction: Washington 20 - Bengals 19

Enemy Blog: Cincy Jungle

Washington Commanders 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Friday, August 11th @ Cleveland Browns 7:30pm 17-15 W

Week 2: Monday, August 21st vs Baltimore Ravens 8:00pm 29-28 W

Week 3: Sunday, August 27th vs Cincinnati Bengals 6:05pm

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

