KS4GM’s Final 2023 Commanders 53-Man Roster

With two pre-season games down, and only today’s game against the Bengals to go, Washington’s final roster is very likely already set - assuming there aren’t any injuries that throw a wrench in the works. That said, I expect (hope) that Washington’s starters will get very little, if any, playing time tonight, and that what we’ll see is mostly third stringers showing the rest of the world what they’ve got. Below is my prediction of the final 53, and much of the practice squad.

Offense (25):

QB (2):

Despite new NFL rules that allow teams to carry a third QB without it counting against their game day 46-man active roster, I don’t believe that Washington will add Jake Fromm to the 53-man final grouping, as that spot is critically needed elsewhere. Howell won the starting job, and Brissett is one of the best QB2s in the league.

Sam Howell

Jacoby Brissett

RB (3):

I’ll admit that it would be unusual for Washington to carry fewer than 4 RBs on the roster, but again, there’s a critical need for that free spot elsewhere on the team, and I don’t think Jonathan Williams or Jarrett Patterson are terribly likely to get poached. While I think Rodriguez could eventually become RB1, I expect that Ron will start Robinson in that role, with Gibson serving as a third down back.

Brian Robinson

Antonio Gibson

Chris Rodriguez

TE (3):

Logan Thomas basically sat out all of the preseason, a testament to the fact that Ron wants his TE1 back fully healthy against the Cardinals. Bates and Turner will get plenty of opportunities this year as well. I think Hodges played himself off the 53-man roster this pre-season. Will the team keep a fullback in Alex Armah? I have my doubts.

Logan Thomas

John Bates

Cole Turner

OL (10):

Washington’s offensive line has a lot of moving parts, and has experienced significant injury issues over the past couple of years. I think the team goes conservative here - as they should - and keeps 10 OL going into the season. The most positive thing that can be said about this group is that it has a ton of positional flexibility.

Charles Leno

Saahdiq Charles

Nick Gates

Sam Cosmi

Andrew Wylie

Cornelius Lucas

Ricky Stromberg

Tyler Larsen

Chris Paul

Braeden Daniels

WR (7):

This is Washington’s most talented WR room since - probably - the Posse. With Terry McLaurin hurting with turf toe, I think Rivera keeps an additional WR or two, both to avoid the possibility that a high-end player gets grabbed immediately after cut downs, and to ensure the team has the appropriate depth if Terry is out for a few weeks.

Terry McLaurin

Jahan Dotson

Curtis Samuel

Dyami Brown

Byron Pringle

Kazmeir Allen

Mitchell Tinsley

Defense (25):

The defensive line is absolutely stacked. It seems a virtual certainty that at least one of the players who doesn’t make the team from this group will get snagged by someone else at this point. For me, the odd man out is Casey Toohill, even with taking ten players along the line. The alternative? Risking one of the individuals drafted this year (either Henry or Jones) or exposing Obada, who I think brings more to the table than Toohill does. Perhaps someone will come down with a phantom injury before cutdowns.

DE (6):

Montez Sweat

Chase Young

James Smith-Williams

KJ Henry

Efe Obada

Andre Jones

DT (4):

Jon Allen

Daron Payne

John Ridgeway

Phil Mathis

LB (4):

Linebacker is a position of thin depth on the team, but it’s also one of the least critical positions in Jack Del Rio’s defense. I think David Mayo sticks around at least one more year, and Milo Eilfer and DeJon Harris go to the practice squad.

Jamin Davis

Cody Barton

Khaleke Hudson

David Mayo

CB (6):

Would it be unreasonable to carry 11 defensive backs? Not if several of them bring high end special teams value, and several in this group do (Holmes, Reaves, Butler, among others). Rachad Wildgoose and Kendall Smith go to the practice squad, while Washington’s DB room remains one of the most talented in recent memory.

Kendall Fuller

Emmanuel Forbes

Benjamin St-Juste

Danny Johnson

Christian Holmes

Tariq Castro-Fields

S (5):

Kamren Curl

Darrick Forrest

Quan Martin

Percy Butler

Jeremy Reaves

Special Teams (3):

Props to Ron for the kicking competition with Badgley, and for bringing in a try-out punter (Palardy) while Way was hurt. Badgley’s leg is probably insufficiently strong for a serious NFL career, and the punter looks like someone who could be called off his couch in a pinch. Let’s hope Cheeseman gets his snaps under control, or we may be looking for another long snapper.

Joey Slye (K)

Tress Way (P)

Camaron Cheeseman (LS)

Practice Squad:

Among those who I think will make the PS are:

Jake Fromm

Dax Milne

Marcus Kemp

Jarrett Patterson

Jonathan Williams

Curtis Hodges

Alex Armah

Aaron Montiero

Alex Akingbulu

Kendall Smith

Rachad Wildgoose

Mason Brooks

Trent Scott

William Bradley-King

Milo Eilfer