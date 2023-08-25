All aTwitter: 25 August 2023 - With two starters nicked up, Commanders sign another DT ahead of final preseason game

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ron Rivera said Dax Milne suffered a groin injury. "A little bit of a setback, and we'll monitor him."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2023
Logan Thomas (calf) will back out for individual. "He's progressed very well."
Tress Way (back) will punt and hold Saturday.
Kendall Fuller has some knee soreness and is…
Ron Rivera said Chase Young will be examined by a Dr tomorrow to see if he can be cleared for contact after his stinger injury...— John Keim (@john_keim) August 24, 2023
While Washington has expressed optimism about the status of Terry McLaurin, who suffered a turf toe injury on Monday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver is uncertain for the regular-season opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals, per sources. McLaurin will work to be ready for the…— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023
Let me put it this way in regards to Terry McLaurin maybe missing Week 1.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 25, 2023
If the Washington Commanders can’t beat the Arizona Cardinals at home even without Terry…it’s going to be a longgggg season.
We have signed DT Anthony Montalvo pic.twitter.com/CDnyKqxaUC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2023
Congrats to @hula_bowl Alum Anthony Montalvo on signing with the Washington Commanders! @draftdiamonds— Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) August 24, 2023
Montalvo, a UDFA from UCF, has been with Miami and Seattle in camp. He is a very athletic defensive tackle! We are proud of you @AMdball08 pic.twitter.com/6pJjJhTmMU
Big Sam Howell fan— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 24, 2023
Very talented thrower of the ball
BUT
He has out this on tape in back to back weeks of pre-season football
He has to fix this asap for @Commanders
First few weeks of season defenses are gonna blitz his face off#nfllive pic.twitter.com/pAZcREQP2K
the shift for Washington's offense this year *could* be insane— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 24, 2023
massive change ALL OVER this offseason
only thing standing in the way is Ron Rivera
but take a look at this pic.twitter.com/QIXvNnvVbg
the commanders are +115 to win more than 6.5 games at caesers. If you are comfortable putting your money on the sidelines all season, i think it’s a good bet. Howell has improved and is still undervalued imo— Colin Dunphy (@mofopod) August 24, 2023
Ron Rivera praising Ricky Stromberg's work at right guard. Played well vs the Ravens on Monday night. Was aggressive and looking to get his hands on guys early to take control of the block. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/eXZBP7ziF9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 24, 2023
Just stacking away✍ pic.twitter.com/hpxy0wFZZf— Scoota Harris (@Scoooota8) August 24, 2023
I know some have called him a bust after two preseason games. https://t.co/63qpgQN9iO— Disco (@discoque5) August 24, 2023
The #Cardinals have traded LB Isaiah Simmons for a 7th and traded former starting OT Josh Jones along with a pick for a 5th rounder.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2023
They won't admit it openly, but they're making moves like a team tanking, probably hoping to land USC's Caleb Williams.
Kyler Murray's time with… https://t.co/f3J4logI3v pic.twitter.com/tp9cgMONLj
The #Cardinals have made three trades today:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2023
- Traded LB/DB Isaiah Simmons to the #Giants for a 7th-round pick.
- Traded OT Josh Jones and a 7th-round pick to the #Texans for a 5th-round pick.
- Traded a 5th-round pick to the #Browns for QB Josh Dobbs and a 7th-round picks.… pic.twitter.com/WsB2HMYyYp
The #Vikings have released former #Patriots first-round WR N'Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/PNHnS2dl3G— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2023
Ron Rivera rbis morning: “The NFL really needs a developmental league.”— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) August 24, 2023
He says they’ve got a few guys that played in the USFL/XFL that wouldn’t be here if they didn’t see them play. Also says the extended p-squads have helped a ton when they need to call someone up last minute. https://t.co/CocY5l1NIV
I don't think people remember how good Jamison Crowder was...— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 25, 2023
He was the ultimate slot WR, and we should have extended him.
In 2016, he had 847 yards and 7 Touchdowns. Which led the team.
Returned Punts too. pic.twitter.com/jRvMTYjp6k
When I decided to do TV I had 2 main priorities.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 24, 2023
1. Respect all NFL players, coaches, executives and staff members.
2. Earn and keep the respect of those very same people.
Those priorities are important to me, and when I miss that mark, I have to hold myself accountable.… pic.twitter.com/YgZfcNPN8G
Oh snap. Anthony Richardson went ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ on the Eagles in Philly after leading a TD drive. pic.twitter.com/ovRTV75r5l— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2023
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson on doing "Fly, Eagles, fly" motion in Philadelphia: "I ran down there and I was just flapping my arms and having fun. I hope nobody took it the wrong way. I was just balling, having fun out there, and enjoying it.”https://t.co/mXaXzTPUkc pic.twitter.com/nPFEg0U3r4— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 25, 2023
The #49ers paid QB Trey Lance $27.85M for only 262 regular season snaps, and traded three 1st round picks to move up and draft him 3rd overall.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2023
(h/t @spotrac) pic.twitter.com/3LdGuNT95S
I don’t think anyone is trying to protect Shanahan/Lynch. They missed on Trey. No shame in that. We know the draft is a crapshoot. But as much “blame” as they deserve for that, should they not get credit for Brock? And for building a SB contender? https://t.co/Iq1pVimPll— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 24, 2023
The guys did NOT like our QOTD @SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JFrFlMYBv6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2023
The #Nats news cycle won't slow down this week & neither will they after winning their 4th straight series.— Nats Chat Podcast (@Nats_Chat) August 25, 2023
But attention was elsewhere as @barrysvrluga reported that Stephen Strasburg will announce his retirement.@MarkZuckerman & @AlGaldi after the W:https://t.co/9QOSguo2rQ
Damn. 36 years old. RIP https://t.co/MXNCdbDWVK— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) August 24, 2023
