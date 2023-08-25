It’s time for a roster contest! Predicting late round draft picks & UDFAs

It’s time for a roster contest with some great prizes from HOMAGE!

Here’s the deal. I’ll list the team’s final draft pick (Andre Jones) and ten UDFA players who were in college a few months ago.

You predict which ones will make the team or practice squad, and which ones won’t.

It’s that simple.

Late Draft Pick

Round 7 - Andre Jones - DE

6 Offensive UDFAs

Brycen Tremayne WR

Jalen Sample WR

Zion Bowens WR

Mitchell Tinsley WR

Kazmeir Allen WR/PR/KR

Mason Brooks OL

4 Defensive UDFAs

Nick Whiteside CB

DJ Stirgus CB

Kendall Smith S

Joshua Pryor DE

That’s 11 players — 1 draft pick, 6 offensive UDFAs & 4 defensive UDFAs.

========================================================

Make a prediction for each of these 11 guys and score points. Here’s how it’ll work:

For each player, simply predict “Makes the 53-man roster”, “Practice Squad” or “Cut” by completing the linked Google Form Each correct prediction will earn you points; each wrong prediction loses you points There are also a pair of tie-breaker questions on the form. Picks need to be made by 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 28 August 2023. Note that entries will not be accepted if submitted after the Commanders publicly announce ANY roster moves following the end of the Bengals game, regardless of the original deadline. If any entrant completes 2 or more entries, then the last one submitted before the deadline will be considered ‘official’. The results will be determined based on the status of these 11 players on 9 September 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. In case of a tie, confusion or dispute, Bill-in-Bangkok will be the final arbiter of each player’s status and declare the winner. Any of the 11 players above who are listed on the 53-man roster, PUP list, IR list or NFI list will count as “Made the 53-man roster”. Players on the Practice Squad should be self-explanatory. Everyone else, will be deemed to be “cut”.

To enter, just CLICK ON THE LINK to the Google form and make your 11 picks

=======================================================

Scoring:

The Prize:

As mentioned above, our friends at HOMAGE have offered to provide a great prize package of Washington Commanders gear. Their summer bundle includes a pair of Commanders sweat shorts and a t-shirt of their choosing.