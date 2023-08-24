There's less optimism that Terry McLaurin will be available Week 1

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin suffered a toe sprain during Monday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was still in on the last drive of the first half, and his foot appeared to get stuck in the ground while he was tackled. He left the field grimacing and he was obviously in pain

The initial X-rays came back negative, and he had an MRI the following day. Head Coach Ron Rivera provided this update yesterday.

Terry’s X-Rays were negative. His MRI showed the same thing for the most part. So, we’ll continue to just monitor that, continue the rehab and the treatments and stuff. We’re gonna keep him off his feet for a couple more days and then start getting him ready once we get into next week.

There was optimism that McLaurin would be available for Washington's home season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10th, but a new report from Adam Schefter throws some doubt on that target date. Turf toe I juries are difficult for wide receivers, and the severity of the injury plays a major factor in recovery time.

While Washington has expressed optimism about the status of Terry McLaurin, who suffered a turf toe injury on Monday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver is uncertain for the regular-season opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals, per sources. McLaurin will work to be ready for the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

David Chao is a former NFL team doctor and is a part of the Sports Injury Central site. His team's assessment from the video was not as optimistic as the story the team is putting out through the media.

“By video, it is our panel of doctors’ impression that it is a significant turf toe. Right first metatarsophalangeal joint, the bunion joint. The way it was bent up and trapped on video is at least a Grade 2. We hope it won’t need surgery. That’s the early report of the MRI, but this is significant. Just look at the way he walked off. And for a wide receiver, push off, getting off the line of scrimmage, deceleration, acceleration, cutting, creating separation, very important. Don’t see how Terry McLaurin can be 100% for Week 1 vs the Arizona Cardinals. As a matter of fact we would not be surprised if he had a 6-week IR stint. Hoping, and not expecting surgery, but his effectiveness will be down early season, and potentially missing some time as well. We fear the news is worse than initially reported, and this will be a lingering effect leaking into the season and appropriately will need to downgrade his wide receiver fantasy status with the missed games and less production early on.”

#TerryMcLaurin and #JaxonSmithNjigba

Latest injury analysis every fantasy player needs to see before drafting. https://t.co/5wRXEefus9 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 22, 2023

Dr. Jessica Flynn, a sports medicine doctor, who contributes to Boston Sports Journal and is an analyst for the 33rd Team, also had a less-than -ideal outlook for McLaurin's return from injury.

The #Commanders are hoping Terry McLaurin won't miss any time with his toe injury, but @DocFlynnNFL says the recovery timetable can be stubborn



Hear why she doesn't expect McLaurin to be at 100% by Week 1 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 23, 2023

Obviously these doctors havents examined McLaurin, and they are not treating him. They are going off of the video and the history of the injury in the sport and at the position. Everyone is hoping that McLaurin is healthy, and able to return Week 1 at 100%, but turf toe is known to linger, and Washington's wide receiver depth could be tested early in the season.