All aTwitter: 24 August 2023 - The OL done good on Monday night (along with some other players)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
We have released P Michael Palardy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2023
Through two preseason games, the #Commanders have 8 offensive lineman with 80+ PFF pack blocking grades. pic.twitter.com/g55Aih7BNO— Schmitty Sports Takes (@UTee_Time) August 23, 2023
The pull here by Cosmi and the Cross-Buck by Turner are beautiful!— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
I could literally watch this play all night pic.twitter.com/NUny6EiZAx
I love how Stromberg, Gore, and Laufenberg worked together vs. this A-gap pressure to keep Fromm clean. Stromberg did a great job processing the stunt, attempting to take on both the crasher & looper before getting help from his RB and RG. Washington ultimately picked up 11 yards… pic.twitter.com/QH3DodjUFw— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 23, 2023
Strong anchor here my Charles. Hand placement is great. This is how it’s taught. pic.twitter.com/EjKwnkkOeM— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 22, 2023
Eric Bieniemy on the RBs' blocking/blitz-pickups: "I thought they put on a clinic this past weekend. … You talk about being accountable, those guys are doing everything under the sun in the pass game to make it successful for our offense where we can make the downfield throws." pic.twitter.com/pKymmZ3jV7— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 24, 2023
I see you Cole. Great hat placement on the slice block. pic.twitter.com/JVE9qZBxcR— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 22, 2023
Kaz Allen showed good patience and toughness on his route. Closed the cushion and crossed the DBs face at the breakpoint and finished with a tough contested catch on 3rd down. I hope this pleases the "I need to see more at WR" crowd. pic.twitter.com/jzxitL5f2Y— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 23, 2023
The other 5 QBs were drafted #1, #1, #2, #6 and #10. Howell went #144. Crazy.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Y9suVqJcOK— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) August 23, 2023
"There is two types of QB's, the QB's you play with and the QB's you play for"@ShaunOHara60 thinks the @Commanders want to play for Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/okdAgqZFY1— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) August 22, 2023
Sam Howell vs Preassure so far In his career...#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/3c8NZqFhGy— Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) August 23, 2023
Jake Fromm delivered some damn dimes to Tinsley on that last drive pic.twitter.com/bNInwlYs0W— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 23, 2023
I felt like this pass had definitely hit Curtis Hodges's hands in real time, but never got the replay. I honestly don't understand the lack of urgency/competitiveness from him. Fromm threw a catchable ball, & I don't see a player that looked like he really wanted it. 3rd & 11. pic.twitter.com/TE1wm3Xzbs— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 23, 2023
It wouldn’t be summer camp without a lemonade stand pic.twitter.com/9hsDldLcGs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2023
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Confirmed McLaurin's X-rays are negative and said the team will keep him off his feet for the next few days— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2023
Ron Rivera on status of Terry McLaurin: "For the most part Terry's X-rays are negative and his MRI showed the same thing for the most part." Not gonna lie "the most part" gives me a bit of pause— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2023
Terry McLaurin #HTTC— Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) August 23, 2023
‘Sprained big toe’ = turf toe
- that’s why X-rays were negative but MRI was positive
- MRI likely shows swelling/injury to capsule of 1st MTP joint (big toe)
- these depend on grade (1,2,3)
- very mild, think JJ in 2022, minimal concerns (best case…
As planned, Jacoby Brissett took some reps with the 1s. It’s because they want him to get reps with them and because he’ll probably play a lot Saturday. It means nothing other than that. Capiche?— John Keim (@john_keim) August 23, 2023
Asked about the LG battle, Rivera said nice things about Charles and Paul. Then, he added the "capable" work of Ricky Stromberg.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2023
Rivera also hinted at a possible Charles-Paul rotation in-game. They did that last season at RT with Cosmi and Lucas.
It seems like everybody is excited about this Washington Commanders defense.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 23, 2023
How about Commanders LB Cody Barton?
He told me, "I've never been on a defense like this...they're good, they're really good. That's all I'm going to say about it."
pic.twitter.com/FqszXDMynD
From PG County to the NFL.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 23, 2023
As a UDFA, Palloti grad @JaretPatterson made the @Commanders 53-man roster in 2021.
He's trying to do it again.
JP told me, "I know my opportunity will come whether they want me here or not. It doesn't matter. I know I belong in this league."
BOOM! pic.twitter.com/rmgwvhGWvX
I get over regular season games faster than Ravens fans have this preseason game— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) August 24, 2023
Turn the page
New Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke said last week it's challenging to learn the team's long play calls.— Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) August 22, 2023
"I like the fact that he’s complaining," Arthur Smith said. "It’s our job to push Taylor out of his comfort zone. Taylor is a very smart guy… regardless of how he looks."
The #Titans signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley and waived kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2023
49ers traded 3 first round draft picks to draft Trey Lance No. 3 overall— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 23, 2023
if that wasn't bad enough, the 10 players drafted after Lance:
Kyle Pitts
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
Penei Sewell
Jaycee Horn
Patrick Surtain II
DeVonta Smith
Justin Fields
Micah Parsons
Rashawn Slater https://t.co/ChFX7Hi72B
Jerry being Jerry: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on DE Sam Williams getting arrested for a second time: “This sounds a little hollow, but he is maturing. What was he going, 66 mph? ... That’s 32 mph less this year. 98 last year to 66, so that’s improvement.”pic.twitter.com/UxZ4ngcwPt— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2023
RG Sam Cosmi hasn’t been working during the team drills— John Keim (@john_keim) August 23, 2023
Sources: He’s doing individual drills pic.twitter.com/MVTZblGLmf— Richmond John (@TheRichmondJohn) August 23, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...