Pictures, videos, news, and notes from Washington Commanders Training Camp Day 20

The Washington Commanders returned to their headquarters in Ashburn, VA after their Monday Night Football win over the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Field. Several injured players are still missing from practices, but Logan Thomas was on the field with a helmet on today. He’s been dealing with a calf injury, and the team is taking his recovery very slowly. Chase Young self-reported a stinger during the first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, and hasn’t practiced fully since. He was in team drills today, but there were no pads .

Injury updates:

No Jonathan Allen either. https://t.co/WnmY5C9Pwu — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2023

Dax Milne:

Day 20 of camp: A few guys working punt returns, but Dax Milne isn’t one of them. He played 17 snaps in Monday’s game, but just one on special teams. pic.twitter.com/XhZDjXHpN9 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2023

Logan Thomas:

Logan Thomas doing work on the sideline. Rivera said before practice that it was a positive step for him pic.twitter.com/YubTFtSgXR — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2023

Derrick Gore:

Derrick Gore has been one of my favorite players to watch this month. Runs hard and gives his all on every play pic.twitter.com/Bt1Xnps8ol — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2023

Jacoby Brissett with the 1s:

As planned, Jacoby Brissett took some reps with the 1s. It’s because they want him to get reps with them and because he’ll probably play a lot Saturday. It means nothing other than that. Capiche? — John Keim (@john_keim) August 23, 2023

Chase Young:

Chase Young (stinger) back in team drills. Team isn’t wearing pads, but he was out there. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2023

Ricky Stromberg:

Stromberg continues to get reps at guard. Did a real nice job there vs Baltimore. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 23, 2023

Sam Cosmi:

RG Sam Cosmi hasn’t been working during the team drills — John Keim (@john_keim) August 23, 2023

Cole Turner: