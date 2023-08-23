Ron Rivera Presser: We're comfortable and confident with Sam Howell as the starting QB

Ron Rivera spoke to the media before the Washington Commanders returned to practice in Ashburn. He gave injury updates on several players including Terry McLaurin, Chase Young, and Logan Thomas. Rivera also talked about the frustrations he, and the team, have had in trying to find a franchise QB. Sam Howell is his fourth Week 1 starter in 4 years, but he is comfortable and confident with him under center.

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media before Wednesday's practice https://t.co/FvVhdqNwwt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2023

Terry McLaurin:

Ron Rivera on status of Terry McLaurin: "For the most part Terry's X-rays are negative and his MRI showed the same thing for the most part." Not gonna lie "the most part" gives me a bit of pause — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 23, 2023

Terry’s X-Rays were negative. His MRI showed the same thing for the most part. So, we’ll continue to just monitor that, continue the rehab and the treatments and stuff. We’re gonna keep him off his feet for a couple more days and then start getting him ready once we get into next week.

Chase Young:

Chase again is just continuing to work on the side. He’s got a doctor’s appointment coming up and we’ll go from there. Everything’s looking positive, looking in the right direction.

Logan Thomas:

Logan, things have been going well. He is actually going to do some sideline work today which is pretty exciting as well.

Getting the QB position right:

It is a hell of a question because it is true. It is hard. You know my first three years, every year it was a conversation. Every year it was a point of discussion. Every year it was, ‘Well, what are we gonna do? How are we gonna do it?’ And then trying to figure out what resources could you use? You know, do we try to trade for this guy? I mean, the amount of work that was done two years ago, I mean, you spent a lot of time because you wanna get it right, you try to get it right and you know how important it is, especially in this league today. And I know, there was a really good stretch, especially under Coach Gibbs, that they were able to find that guy and have that guy available. I mean, you win three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks. Obviously, you’ve got something rolling and we’re trying to find that and we feel pretty comfortable, pretty good about the guy this year. We feel very strongly. I know I do going into this season that we’ve got a guy.

Sam Howell:

Ron Rivera said he feels the quarterback situation is settled with Sam Howell: "There's not that question mark still." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2023

I think there’s not that question mark still, you know what I’m saying? For three seasons, I’ve always felt that I had a question mark and now it feels like, ‘Okay, this is pretty good.’ I mean, I’m pretty comfortable, pretty confident and I look forward to seeing it. I really do. I mean, the other night seeing it was, ‘Wow, he did some really nice things and let’s keep rolling, let’s keep growing and hopefully it continues.

Cody Barton:

Ron Rivera said linebacker Cody Barton is still adjusting to Washington's defense and things the team does differently than Seattle: "Some of our downhill technqiues, he's got to get used to." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 23, 2023

Well, I think the biggest thing for Cody is just gotta get used to the style of play. You know, we’re a little different from his time in Seattle and yet we do some very similar things in terms of coverages. But some of our downhill techniques are some of the things that he’s gotta get used to. The first game you saw him, he was really good with it. The second game, I think he was kind of a little hesitant to really get downhill and I think one of the mistakes you gotta be careful is that when you try to be right and fit it correctly and that guy cuts back, now you put yourself in a bad spot. He’s done a nice job, I think, assimilating and trying to get a grasp of that. What was really good to watch though was his play speed, his quickness to adjust and to make up for that little hesitation. I love his communications with not just Jamin, but the whole unit. I think he’s really starting to get a good feel for the guys. It’s one of those things that the more he plays, the more reps he gets, the better he’s gonna be for us. This week, he’ll get a lot of reps in practice just trying to get everything honed up and get everything ready to go for the regular season, more so than anything else.

Jamin Davis:

Ron Rivera said Jamin Davis will not practice today. Was sent home sick.



But Rivera added he's "very pleased" with Davis. "Jamin is playing fast. He's more confident. ... I thought with some of the coverage stuff, he really put himself in position." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 23, 2023

Very pleased with Jamin. Jamin’s playing fast. Oh, he won’t be at practice today. He’s sick. They sent him home with some medicine, just so you know. But he’s playing faster. He’s more confident. You see his run, hit and tackle. I mean, he’s still really good at that. I thought some of the coverage stuff he did a nice job putting himself in position and really pleased with the progress.

Progress he wants to see from Davis in his third year:

I think he’s progressed to a point where you feel comfortable with him out there and knowing that, you know, he’s got a chance to make an impact. I just, I really like who he’s become. I think he’s the right kind of young man and he can be a really good player for us. I mean, he’s good right now, and I think he can really grow and get even better.

Playing offensive starters, but not defensive starters vs the Ravens:

Like I said last time the other day, they’ve got to work together. This is a new group of people that have to get a good feel for one another. Going into the game, we thought we could get ‘em out there and play a good half with them. Back in the old days, that’s kind of what happened. You played a quarter, quarter and a half the first game. You played the whole half the second game. The third game you took them into the third quarter, and then the fourth game you rested them. In today’s world, you only get three games. And when you’re trying to put something new together and sit down and you talk with the coaches and they talk about wanting to make sure everybody gets a chance to continue to work together, to get a good half in was really the target and we were fortunate enough that we had a two-minute drive. And that was another thing that Sam hadn’t had an opportunity to run. And so having all the guys out there and having it operated the way we needed to see it done, that was good. I mean, we ran two, two-minute drills that night, and both of them ended up in scores. The only unfortunate of the whole situation was unfortunately Terry got a toe injury out of it. We’re very fortunate, and we’ll continue the monitoring process and continue to have him rehab it and get his treatment. And like I said, the doctors came up with a real good plan and we’re looking forward to having him back out on the field next week.

Saahdiq Charles/Chris Paul LG competition:

Rivera said he's liked what he has seen from Saahdiq Charles and Chris Paul at LG. Both have done a good job, and they're going to make a decision soon. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 23, 2023

Asked about the LG battle, Rivera said nice things about Charles and Paul. Then, he added the "capable" work of Ricky Stromberg.



Rivera also hinted at a possible Charles-Paul rotation in-game. They did that last season at RT with Cosmi and Lucas. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 23, 2023

I think it’s very good. I really do. I like what we got from Saahdiq, and I like what Chris Paul has shown us; a young man that’s showing us that he’s very capable of that at guard. Ricky Stromberg has had a really good camp, so it’s been a lot of fun to watch him and his growth and development as well. But you know, right now, I think Saahdiq and Chris have done a really good job for us. And I think that the big thing obviously is we’re gonna decide who’s gonna be the guy pretty soon. But, if they continue to practice the way they are, we probably have to figure a way out on how we can play them both. They both are stout powerful young men and they’re both smart young football players.

Will Charles and Paul be part of a rotation?:

We’ll see.

Charles and Paul playing on Saturday?: