All aTwitter: 23 August 2023 - Following MNF game, there are Sam Howell fans everywhere

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Preseason or not, out of market vibes hit different— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) August 22, 2023
My phone has been blowing up
Today at the gym 3 different people approached me. One I’d never spoken to. He’s seen me in Skins gear & he wanted to say “looks like you’ve got a QB, a new owner & I’m happy for you guys” pic.twitter.com/uOFOxHnCUn
Teamwork makes the dream work! Thank you @commanders fans for your incredible support and energy last night. It was a memorable first home game and a very exciting win! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/JsjXJ6FHug— Mark Ein (@Markein) August 22, 2023
How about that, huh pic.twitter.com/KrPhJIA6g2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
First W at home pic.twitter.com/hFu15wYI22— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
Terry McLaurin is dealing with a toe sprain, source confirmed. He underwent an MRI today and the scans showed no major damage. There is optimism he can be ready for Week 1 (Sept. 10).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2023
Nick Gates set the tone last night and played an awesome game. Think it is safe to say the OC1 job is a wrap in Washington. pic.twitter.com/nPxTjuRfGc— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 22, 2023
Commanders center Nick Gates is a caveman in the best sense of the word. Wait for the headbutt at the end. pic.twitter.com/4hLc4WCh0g— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
I'm eating my words. Dyami Brown is becoming more than a one trick player. He is still a threat downfield, but has really done well with shorter and intermediate routes in recent weeks.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) August 22, 2023
I don’t think it would be a reach to call Dyami WR 3 at this point. Especially with Howell relationship.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) August 22, 2023
Jahan Dotson is outstanding.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 22, 2023
Going to be a star. His routes are sensational. His hands are tremendous. He can do everything well. What a home run draft pick that was by this front office. Possibly their best decisions since taking over. #Commanders
If Brock Purdy did this, it would break the internet.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 22, 2023
The Howell criticism has been excessive this offseason. https://t.co/LrPPJQszDS
You see this and think “Jahan Dotson to the moon”— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 22, 2023
I see this and think, “Brian Robinson won’t be in on many pass plays with protection like that”
Another Antonio Gibson win ✅pic.twitter.com/pKN1wyPvfJ
I see this tweet and think did you watch the full game? I do think gibson will be used but the full tape doesn’t show what ur trying to display in one play. Brian Robinson Jr was used more and he had good reps in Pass pro pic.twitter.com/Uzy5rhlCbd— ausvano (@ausvano) August 22, 2023
Couldn’t be happier for my guy Sam Howell.— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 22, 2023
Chicken strips for everybody! ❤️ @Commanders pic.twitter.com/3SQUaWnleZ
Every Sam Howell drop back against the Ravens. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/R1jTR9csQx— ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) August 22, 2023
I can’t wait until EB unleashes the rest of the playbook in the regular season. All of these calls so far this preseason have been fairly basic concepts that utilize the main reads asked of the QB in this system. Howell has looked really good with them, in my opinion. https://t.co/odC71PNWHw pic.twitter.com/sYJlzGiyK0— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) August 22, 2023
Andre Jones screaming down the LOS.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 22, 2023
7th-rounder is absolutely going to make the roster in Washington. pic.twitter.com/7IDRk1AJdz
Has Quan Martin had the chance yet to go and likes some tweets? He laughed.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2023
“No man, I’m staying off Twitter.”
Catching up with old friends@Ravens | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NUP8bIZVO0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/ogUc2XfcGV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
PFF defensive grades preseason week 2 for commanders vs ravens #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nmlVkxeHN7— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) August 22, 2023
Seahawks’ first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery today in Philadelphia, but still could have a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season, per sources. Surgery will determine how long he will miss. He hurt his wrist Saturday night vs. Dallas.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023
Update: Executives don't believe Jonathan Taylor will net the #Colts a 1st round pick/package that is worth that much, via @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023
Breer asked multiple execs about how much Taylor is worth in a trade with the new contract involved:
AFC GM: 2nd round pick
AFC exec: 3rd… pic.twitter.com/ubMK1ngQCV
Source: #Chargers are signing former #Giants LB Tae Crowder.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 22, 2023
Crowder, the former Georgia standout, started 17 games for the GMen in 2021, accumulating 130 tackles and 2 INTs. pic.twitter.com/v7kkKAazf0
The #Bucs are going with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, coach Todd Bowles announced.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2023
The former No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield beat out Kyle Trask for the right to succeed Tom Brady and will start the Sept. 10 opener at Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Fvcc47uI6J
Starting to think Patrick Mahomes is just a QB who benefitted from playing in Eric Bieniemy’s system pic.twitter.com/4lbeqhyzId— Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) August 22, 2023
Sam Cosmi hitting the Griddy amongst the chaos @SamCosmi— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2023
: #BALvsWAS on ESPN
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/L9mPiySUki pic.twitter.com/985gmFk0V7
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...