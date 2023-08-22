Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S4:E26

Thank God it’s Tuesday! Victory Tuesday? Kind of, but also absolutely!

The Baltimore Ravens’ preseason winning streak is over, and while wins and losses don’t stack up too high in August, momentum for the regular season certainly begins here. We’ll talk about one of the more exciting preseason contests I’ve seen in some time, including the cringy-yet-heartwarming appearance of our new owner.

Tonight, on Offseason On the Brink, the official Commanders offseason show of Hogs Haven, we find ourselves 18 days out from the start of the 2023 season. The Arizona Cardinals— a professional football team—await us in early September. It’s hard to say that we aren’t trending in the right direction for a strong open to the season.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM EST.

it’s time to celebrate, y’all!

