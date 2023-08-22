Ron Rivera, Sam Howell, and other Washington players talk about the win over the Ravens

The Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 and ended their 24-win preseason win streak. Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after the game, and talked about the game Sam Howell played. His new starting QB did what they expected him to do and he took control of the offense. Howell had a good night, throwing 2 TDs and no INTs. Howell took the blame for getting sacked twice by the Ravens, and said he has to make quicker decisions and get rid of the ball quicker. He said he’s grown a lot during the preseason, and he’s comfortable in Eric Bieniemy’s offense.
LIVE: Hear from Coach Rivera, players and more postgame after the win https://t.co/etO0onnOsu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2023
Terry McLaurin:
Ron Rivera said Terry McLaurin’s X-ray was negative and he’ll be evaluated by day-to-day.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2023
Sam Howell:
Rivera on Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/dr2gxkyC8T— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Rivera on Sam Howell: "Sam did what we were expecting him to do... took control of the offense, took control of the huddle... He handled the circumstances the way he needed to."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023
Rivera: "We know how important the quarterback position is in the league and in this area. We've been looking for one. We have an opportunity to have a guy that has a chance to be a really good football player for us."— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023
Quan Martin:
Rivera said Quan Martin learned a lot from his first preseason game.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Offensive line:
Rivera thought the offensive line was solid. Said he was talking with Howell, who admitted the two sacks were on him— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Receivers on the last drive:
Rivera saw some “real grit” from the receivers on the last drive. “They’re fighters.”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Sam Howell
Ravens game:
Sam Howell reflects on the Commanders’ win over the Ravens pic.twitter.com/7rdZGZO3pT— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Takes blame for getting sacked twice:
Howell blamed the sacks on himself; said he has to make quicker decisions and get rid of the ball.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 22, 2023
The second sack that Howell claimed was his fault. I *think* he's correct and not just protecting the OL. Perhaps Rivera will shed light when he speaks on Wednesday. https://t.co/vpSbrDrOB1— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2023
Two-minute drills:
Howell said the Commanders put a lot of emphasis on the two-minute drills. Bieniemy says that’s where a lot of games are won or lost— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Comfortable with the offense:
Howell said he’s grown a lot this preseason. Feels more comfortable with the offense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) August 22, 2023
Jahan Dotson
Ending the Ravens preseason win streak:
Jahan Dotson on snapping the Ravens NFL record 24-game preseason win streak— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 22, 2023
"I was sitting in bed watching ESPN all day and all you could hear about is this streak, the streak, so I feel like we just had the biggest preseason W in history."@JPFinlayNBCS @nbcwashington #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HzMkmMd7aZ
Nobody likes to lose:
Love this Emmanuel Forbes quote: "Nobody likes to lose, no matter if it’s a preseason game, a regular season game or even practice. You don’t like to lose."— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) August 22, 2023
Antonio Gibson
Sam Howell:
Antonio Gibson on preseason Sam Howell:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 22, 2023
"Super comfortable, confident. I would say he's got a lil swag to him.”
Quan Martin
Liking his hater’s tweets on twitter:
Has Quan Martin had the chance yet to go and likes some tweets? He laughed.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) August 22, 2023
“No man, I’m staying off Twitter.”
Joey Slye
Nick Gates’ helmetless headbutt:
https://t.co/OniWTJeFhc pic.twitter.com/WePZwRV9tW— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 22, 2023
Commanders center Nick Gates is a caveman in the best sense of the word. Wait for the headbutt at the end. pic.twitter.com/4hLc4WCh0g— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 22, 2023
