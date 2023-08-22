 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Injury Update: Terry McLaurin believed to have turf toe; MRI shows no major injuries

Not good

By Scott Jennings Updated
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Update: No major injury!

The Washington Commanders hosted the Baltimore Ravens for their second preseason tonight. The starters on offense played the first half, and on their last drive WR Terry McLaurin left with a toe injury. X-rays came back negative, but there is speculating that it could be turf toe, which a rough injury for receivers. Washington beat the Ravens 29-28, but their top receiver might miss some time.

