Washington Commanders Injury Update: Terry McLaurin believed to have turf toe; MRI shows no major injuries

Update: No major injury!

Good news out of the MRI: Sources say there is optimism for Week 1 for Terry McLaurin. More day-to-day than anything, with the scans showing no major injury. https://t.co/kvDlGf3x16 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2023

The Washington Commanders hosted the Baltimore Ravens for their second preseason tonight. The starters on offense played the first half, and on their last drive WR Terry McLaurin left with a toe injury. X-rays came back negative, but there is speculating that it could be turf toe, which a rough injury for receivers. Washington beat the Ravens 29-28, but their top receiver might miss some time.

Turf toe and likely will leak into and affect start of season. https://t.co/tuVQOvPhID — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 22, 2023